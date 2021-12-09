Perfume Market in India to grow by USD 1.02 bn | Evolving Opportunities with Avon Products Inc. and Beiersdorf AG | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the Perfume Market in India - Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

The perfume market in India is driven by the increasing demand from the millennial population. However, the factors such as counterfeit products available in the market may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This perfume market analysis report of India also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Some of the key Perfume in India Players:

The perfume market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Emami Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd

The Raymond Corp.

VINI INTERNATIONAL FZE

The perfume market in India forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Perfume Market In India Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Perfume Market In India Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Deodorant - size and forecast 2021-2026

Perfume - size and forecast 2021-2026

The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the perfume market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

Perfume Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.03 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Emami Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, The Raymond Corp., and VINI INTERNATIONAL FZE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

