Perfume Market in India to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Replenishing personal grooming to boost market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Oct, 2023, 02:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfume market in India is expected to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the millennial population is notably driving the perfume market in India. However, factors such as counterfeit products available in the market may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), and end-user (women and men)Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Perfume Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Perfume Market

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Replenishing personal grooming is a key factor driving market growth. Personal grooming is the art of keeping your appearance and hygiene in order. A good-looking personality refers to a person's overall appearance, from the cleanliness of his or her clothing to the smell he or she gives off. Aside from presenting a positive image to the public, personal grooming is also helping develop a positive image of oneself. It's a way of encouraging people to be more confident and helping them advance in their careers or improve their love lives. In addition, the use of fragrance plays an important role in the personal grooming process. There are many things about a person's personality and sense of taste and fashion that can be found in his choice of fragrance. With the aid of perfumes, people can create an elaborate aura that surrounds them. Thus, perfumes are personal hygiene products that a lot of people use. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline channels of distribution include retailers such as department stores, supermarket chains, hypermarkets, and specialty shops. To increase sales through offline channels, manufacturers have expanded their product portfolios in global, regional, and local markets. The term "specialty stores" or "flagship stores" refers to smaller shops serving a single retail market. In these outlets, there is a specific selection of goods and accessories linked to some genre or category. The specialty stores have a large supply on hand for the products they sell. In addition, another place to find perfumes is in department stores, where there are many other goods of consumer goods for sale which may differ from one section to another. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the free PDF Sample Report.

Company Insights 

The perfume market in India is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including A. A. Attarwala and Co. Pvt. Ltd., ALL GOOD SCENTS, Armaf India, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Emami Ltd., Fragrances Of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marico Ltd., McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., and Vanesa Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

View the free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports

The teeth whitening gels market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 69.41 million.

The tooth whitening kit market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 84.6 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Education Consulting Market to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027| The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC and ClearView Consulting Co., and many more - Technavio

Education Consulting Market to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027| The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC and ClearView Consulting Co., and many more - Technavio

The education consulting market is estimated to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.37%. The education consulting...
Luxury Travel Market to grow by USD 703.14 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Butterfield and Robinson Inc. and Absolute Travel Inc., and many more - Technavio

Luxury Travel Market to grow by USD 703.14 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Butterfield and Robinson Inc. and Absolute Travel Inc., and many more - Technavio

The luxury travel market is estimated to grow by USD 703.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. The luxury travel market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.