Perfume Market in the US to grow by USD 3.32 bn from 2020 to 2025 |Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

Alpha Aromatics Inc: The company offers organic, natural, and designer fragrance compositions for fine perfumes.

The company offers organic, natural, and designer fragrance compositions for fine perfumes. BELLEVUE PARFUM USA : The company offers perfumes through its brands Arlyn Paris , Artinian Paris , Jean Rish , and Moncel.

The company offers perfumes through its brands , , , and Moncel. Capri Holdings Ltd: The company offers a wide range of perfumes through its brand Michael Kors.

Perfume Market In US 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online



The perfume market in the US is driven by improving living standards, increasing penetration rate of social media, and availability of a long-range of perfumes on online sales channels.





Perfume Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.00 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Aromatics Inc., BELLEVUE PARFUM USA, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Firmenich SA, Kapoor Luxury Fragrances, Royal Aroma, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

