Perfuse Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Enrollment to Ph2a portion of the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of PER-001 Intravitreal Implant in Patients with Glaucoma

Perfuse Therapeutics

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfuse Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering transformational therapies to treat ischemia-induced ocular diseases is pleased to announce the successful clearance of Phase 1 safety for the low dose PER-001 intravitreal implant. This significant milestone allows the initiation of enrollment to the Ph2a portion of the Phase 1/2a clinical study of PER-001 intravitreal implant in patients with glaucoma.

The low-dose cohort in the first-in human, single-arm, open label, Phase 1 portion of the study evaluating the safety and tolerability of PER-001 intravitreal implant in patients with advanced glaucoma is fully enrolled. To date, the low-dose PER-001 intravitreal implant has been found to be safe and well-tolerated allowing the advancement to the Ph2a portion of this study. The Phase 2a trial is a patient masked, randomized, sham-controlled study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of two doses of PER-001 in patients with progressing glaucoma starting with the low-dose.

PER-001 is a first-in-class small molecule in a sustained release proprietary delivery platform that selectively targets inhibition of the endothelin pathway. Endothelin is the most potent vasoconstrictor in the human body and is a key regulator of vascular tone. Endothelin signaling is also involved in inflammation and cell death through its receptors expressed in vascular and non-vascular cells. Many studies have demonstrated that the endothelin pathway is upregulated in a wide range of ocular diseases, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

"Multiple lines of evidence implicate vascular dysregulation as a driver of glaucomatous disease progression and that excess endothelin levels play a key role in reducing ocular blood flow. Preclinical studies of PER-001 in relevant disease models, including the non-human primate model of glaucoma, have demonstrated potent and selective inhibition of endothelin signaling, with resultant increase in optic nerve head blood flow (presented at 2022 ARVO Meeting) as well as neuroprotective effects on the retinal ganglion cells", said Phil Lai, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Perfuse Therapeutics. "We are excited that the safety data supports evaluation of the low dose PER-001 intravitreal implant in the Phase 2a portion of the trial in patients with progressing glaucoma."

"The initiation of the Phase 2a clinical trial is a significant milestone for both Perfuse and the glaucoma community as we continue to advance in the clinic with a novel, IOP-independent treatment for glaucoma" said Sevgi Gurkan, MD CEO and Founder of Perfuse Therapeutics. "The absence of a safe and effective treatment of ischemia in the retina represents a significant unmet medical need and we plan to evaluate PER-001 intravitreal implant in other retinal diseases driven by ischemia including diabetic retinopathy, dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion." 

About PER-001 Intravitreal Implant

PER-001 is a novel (NCE), first-in-class small molecule endothelin receptor antagonist. The PER-001 intravitreal implant is a 4 mm, bio-erodible cylindrical implant, administered into the vitreous cavity of the eye using a single use, 25-gauge applicator and designed to provide a sustained release of PER-001 for 6 months.  

About Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc.

Perfuse Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class therapies to treat ischemia-mediated ocular diseases. Enabled by its proprietary molecules and sustained release drug delivery platform, the company is developing a robust pipeline of novel assets against validated targets. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and with R&D facilities in North Carolina, Perfuse Therapeutics has established a strong team committed to advancing disease modifying therapies to patients with ocular diseases around the world. More information on Perfuse can be found at www.perfusetherapeutics.com and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact – [email protected]com

