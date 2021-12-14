PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., Prepares for Change in Construction Paradigm, Appoints New Sales Leadership

Both Capozzi and DelGiacco will report to Wyld.

"Klaus, Joe, and Rich's combined experience and wealth of industry knowledge make them the perfect team to lead our sales efforts. Their ability to advise current customers and forge relationships with new ones will ensure we continue to deliver what we call the PERI Experience. It is something that sets us apart as a preferred supplier of formwork and scaffolding," said Strydom Groenewald, CEO of PERI USA. "Moreover, the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act constitutes a substantial investment in improving the nation's ports, airports, railways, roads, and bridges. Each one of these endeavors requires the use of safe, reliable formwork and scaffolding systems for concrete construction. The PERI USA team is prepared to deliver the optimal solutions to fulfill that investment."

Wyld, DelGiacco, and Capozzi assumed their new roles effective November 1, 2021.

About PERI Formwork Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Elkridge, MD, PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and provider of formwork and scaffolding systems that help to bring some of North America's tallest and most challenging structures to life. With 11 locations across the U.S. and more than 450 employees, PERI's expertly engineered products enable contractors, builders, engineers, and architects to construct buildings in a safer, faster, and more efficient manner. PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is part of PERI AG, which is based in Weissenhorn, Germany. With more than 9,400 employees worldwide, the company operates more than 60 subsidiaries and 160 warehouse locations across the globe.

