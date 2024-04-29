PERI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Perion Network Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Perion Network Ltd. ("Perion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PERI).

Class Period: February 9, 2021 – April 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their Perion investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Perion's search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline; (2) Perion's long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion's search advertising business; (3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place; (4) Perion's AI technology and Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT would not protect or grow Perion's search advertising revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

