PeriGen Recognized as a Top Finalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation's 5th Annual Digital Health Awards - The Oscars of Healthcare

CARY, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen, the global leader in AI-powered perinatal care solutions, has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Digital Health Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation and hosted at the global leading healthcare conference, HLTH. PeriGen was chosen as a finalist for the Best in Class Women's Health Category.

Following a rigorous application and judging process, only four companies were selected per category as a finalist out of over 1,500 applicants.

This recognition showcases the company's strong dedication to supporting healthcare teams in protecting mothers and babies during childbirth. The Digital Health Awards celebrate and recognize the finalists for their excellence in utilizing digital advancements to improve healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a finalist, PeriGen has earned its reputation as a leader in the digital healthcare space through its demonstrated success with applying advanced AI technology to childbirth to support healthcare professionals, adding an additional layer of safety for moms, babies, and birthing families.

"PeriGen is gratified to progress to the 'Final Four' of this important competition and feels privileged to be among exceptional company. We hear, see and document our client success stories every day – we are so fortunate to spend each day making childbirth quantifiably safer for moms and babies," stated Matthew Sappern, CEO at PeriGen.

"This year's competition has been nothing we have ever seen before. We have had a remarkable influx of submissions totaling in the thousands from companies worldwide. We are very excited for our award show in just a few weeks where we will have the opportunity to convene in person and celebrate those who are transforming the future of health!" said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on the Moon Stage on October 9, 2023.

PeriGen remains at the forefront of transforming women's healthcare through driving innovation in perinatal solutions and enhancing the safety of mothers and babies. Their commitment to excellence is a testament to their vision for a healthier future for all women and their babies.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

Health Hub SF LLC, doing business as the Digital Health Hub Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, supported by the healthcare venture capital community and others, whose mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow.

Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to-late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

