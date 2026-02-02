Perigold Announces First Major Brand Collaboration With Olivia Palermo, Bridging Fashion and Luxury Home Design

The style icon designs her new home entirely through Perigold, marking a new chapter in the evolution of luxury shopping online

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigold , the destination for luxury home, today announced its first major brand collaboration with global style authority and entrepreneur Olivia Palermo . The collaboration solidifies Perigold's position at the intersection of fashion, home, and premium design, introducing a new audience of design-minded consumers to the possibilities of luxury home through a fully curated e-commerce experience.

As part of the collaboration, Palermo designed the interior of her new apartment entirely through Perigold's e-commerce platform, with support from Perigold Design Services. The resulting space reflects her signature European sensibility—classic forms with modern lines—anchored in quality, craftsmanship and timeless design.

"Designing my home through Perigold has been an incredibly exciting experience," said Olivia Palermo. "The ability to curate timeless, high-quality pieces from so many incredible brands, all in one place, made it possible to bring my vision to life in a way that feels both elevated and effortless."

Founded in 2017 as a luxury house of brands, Perigold brings together more than 460,000 products from over 1,000 of the world's leading design brands for customers who value intentional design, elevated service and uncompromising quality. That philosophy aligns naturally with Olivia Palermo, whose global influence has evolved seamlessly into home and lifestyle, where she applies an intuitive eye for proportion, texture, balance and storytelling to create spaces that feel both timeless and personal.

"Luxury today is defined by both quality and ease," said Nancy Soriano, head of editorial and partnerships at Perigold. "Olivia embodies the curatorial eye and cultural influence that resonate deeply with our customer. This collaboration brings to life Perigold's promise: exceptional design, trusted brands and a seamless experience—all in one place."

The collaboration will roll out through a series of curated content across social platforms beginning February 2, 2026, and will be shoppable on Perigold.com .

