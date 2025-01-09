Perigon Wealth Management Deepens Goldman Sachs Relationship

New Custodian Addition Brings Advisor Flexibility and Choice through Streamlined Services for RIAs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $8.7 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 20241, announced it enhanced advisor support by engaging with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS).

Perigon's custodial addition deepens the firm's engagement with Goldman Sachs, building upon its existing relationship with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"As we continue to grow and attract elite advisors from across the wealth management landscape, it's critical that we continuously improve our services and solutions that enable our advisors to serve their clients' needs," said Perigon CEO Arthur Ambarik. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Goldman Sachs through the engagement of Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions. Our advisors will have access to more investment options to support their clients' needs and interests."

As RIAs grow and become more complex, they are looking to reduce the number of providers they work with to a narrower set of multi-faceted partners that can deliver across multiple verticals of their business. Goldman Sachs' sophisticated Asset Management and Global Banking & Markets franchises are designed to meet the needs of modern RIAs.

Bill Dalton, Head of RIA Custody Sales at Goldman Sachs, said, "We are proud to support Perigon, one of the fastest growing RIAs in the country, by providing their advisors access to Goldman Sachs' industry-leading solutions and capabilities through our holistic approach to serving RIAs."

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. In January, the firm welcomed Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor. Perigon was named one of Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs and included on the 2024 Forbes Top RIA list.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $8.7 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com .

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities.

Global Banking & Markets ("GBM") and its personnel are employees of Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and the structured notes, lending products, and custody services are GBM-sponsored products and services. GBM is not a part of Asset & Wealth Management or of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAM"). Statements and representations made by GBM or GSAM should not be construed as investment advice.

1Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2Learn more about Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs at https://www.fa-mag.com/userfiles/00000000002023_IMAGES_ALL/FA_ISSUES_2023/06_FA_JULYAUG_2023/2023_RIA_Ranking_Online0810.pdf and Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2024/10/08/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2024/#:~:text=The%20Forbes%20ranking%20of%20America's,diligence%20interviews%2C%20and%20quantitative%20data.

