Perigon Wealth Management Enhances Leadership as Firm Grows

Executive Oversight of Critical Operational Functions Reflects Firm's Continued Growth and Enables Further Expansion at Scale, Developing Leadership at All Levels

Rafia Hasan to Oversee All Operational Strategy, including New Managing Director of Technology, Head of Financial Planning and Investment Team



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 20251, announced today it has expanded Rafia Hasan's leadership role to include Chief Operating Officer responsibilities as the firm embarks on its next growth phase. The expanded role provides unified leadership across investments, planning, operations and technology to help build a stronger advisor and client experience, create scale and opens further leadership opportunities across the organization for individuals at all levels.

Hasan will retain her Chief Investment Officer duties and will provide strategic guidance on how the firm can align its platform around how advisors work and implement the structure to support growth.

"As we considered how best to support our continued growth, it became clear we needed to enhance our executive leadership to provide additional strategic oversight of our critical operational functions," said Perigon CEO Arthur Ambarik. "We created a structure that allows us to leverage Rafia's skills and ensures we have a clear line of executive oversight for these important firm functions. Rafia already succeeded in centralizing our investment platform, and I am confident she can spearhead developing a single, unified structure to drive better experiences and results across the entire firm."

Hasan joined Perigon in 2023 as its CIO.

Enhanced management team

In addition to Hasan's promotion, Perigon enhanced its management ranks to continue alignment in support of growth and scale by assigning senior leaders to core firm functions.

Chris Briley was named Managing Director of Technology, responsible for all aspects of the firm's technology strategy, including AI integration. Briley has decades of technology experience in the financial services industry and was most recently Chief Technology Officer at Manning & Napier. He has led large global teams and developed project management-focused organizations.

Beth Bosworth, who continues as Head of Financial Planning, will align that function within Hasan's unified operations structure, overseeing wealth management solutions available to Perigon's advisors. By executing a more cohesive, integrated platform, Perigon will deliver a deeper holistic financial advisor experience.

Brian McGunnigle continues as Director of Operations, focused on the day-to-day processes and efficiencies that support Perigon's advisors, and will continue to report to Hasan.

Both Briley and Bosworth report to Hasan.

"The wealth management industry continues to evolve rapidly, and there is a critical need for centralized programs and solutions that enable firms to drive sustainable growth without sacrificing personalized service," said Hasan. "Over the past several years, our work to develop such a platform for Perigon's investment program provides a helpful blueprint for our firm to do the same across all the key operational functions."

The appointments continue the firm's growth strategy, which included Rory Shusted joining as Chief People Officer, Varun Sanon as Managing Director of Corporate Development, Jon Seif as Managing Director of Digital Strategy and Luke Samuels as Senior Director of Business Development.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm with teams and offices across 19 locations. The firm has been named a Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025 and one of AdvisorHub's 50 RIA Firms to Watch in 2026.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2025, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.

Media inquiries

Donald C. Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

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1Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2Learn more about Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025 at https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?page=1 and https://www.advisorhub.com/resources/firms-to-watch-in-2026/.

SOURCE Perigon Wealth Management