Perigon Wealth Management Adds Three More Partners Through Path to Partnership Program

Advisors Chris Spires, Ron Op het Veld and Head of Alternative Investments Scott Yi Latest Class to Complete the Growth Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 20251, announced three more team members have completed the firm's innovative Path to Partnership Program.

"Perigon is built on an advisor-led, advisor-owned philosophy and structure, so we want to ensure our team members have a path to partnership," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "We are proud to welcome our next class of program graduates who are now partners in our firm. Together, we will continue to provide the tools and technology our advisors need to support their success and client growth."

Perigon launched its Path to Partnership Program in 2024 to provide a way for team members and certain 1099 advisors to earn a partnership stake. Perigon's newest partners are:

Chris Spires , a Wealth Advisor who can be a trusted family CFO and key advisor in financial matters. He also has a retirement plan consulting practice which helps small business manage their corporate 401(k) plan. Spires joined Perigon in 2021.





, a Wealth Advisor who can be a trusted family CFO and key advisor in financial matters. He also has a retirement plan consulting practice which helps small business manage their corporate 401(k) plan. Spires joined Perigon in 2021. Scott Yi , a Wealth Advisor and Head of Alternative Investments, provides strategies for business owners and medical and tech professionals. He specializes in alternative assets including private equity, hedge funds, private credit, private real estate and digital assets. Yi joined Perigon in 2017.





, a Wealth Advisor and Head of Alternative Investments, provides strategies for business owners and medical and tech professionals. He specializes in alternative assets including private equity, hedge funds, private credit, private real estate and digital assets. Yi joined Perigon in 2017. Ron Op het Veld, a Wealth Advisor who works with individuals, families and small business owners. He became a financial advisor in 2010 after working as a portfolio manager and equity analyst at JP Morgan and UBS. He joined Perigon in 2023.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that was named one of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2025, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.

1Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2Learn more about Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025 at https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?page=1.

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SOURCE Perigon Wealth Management