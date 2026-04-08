Perigon Wealth Management Appoints Chief People Officer as Part of Strategic Leadership Expansion

Rory T. Shusted Brings Decades of Executive Experience to Support Firm's Continued Investment in Culture and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 20251, announced the appointment of Rory T. Shusted as the firm's Chief People Officer. She will report directly to CEO Arthur Ambarik and is based in the Atlanta area.

"We have achieved strong organic and M&A-based growth over the past several years, and have achieved meaningful scale," said Ambarik. "Balancing continued growth with a strong employee culture has been central to our team's success, and bringing an experienced enterprise human resources executive on board represents a critical next step as we continue to grow thoughtfully."

As Perigon's Chief People Officer, Shusted will focus on maintaining and enhancing the firm's culture, mission and philosophy. She will partner closely with leadership to build programs that enhance engagement, performance and scalable, long-term development and growth across the organization.

She added, "Independent wealth management firms present a unique challenge to build a meaningful and cohesive company culture, especially as they achieve scale. I'm thrilled to join the Perigon team at this pivotal moment in its growth journey. I look forward to working closely with Arthur and the rest of the executive team to build upon their incredible foundation as we enter this next phase of growth."

Shusted has held senior leadership roles across a range of public and private enterprises, supporting expanding teams through periods of significant industry change. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Talent at RGP, a publicly traded professional services firm, before founding her own consultancy. Prior to RGP, Shusted held senior executive roles at CarterBaldwin, a global search firm, and Larson-Juhl, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

This is the second expansion of Perigon's senior leadership team this year. In March, Perigon launched a priority, scalable organic growth platform and tapped Jon Seif as Managing Director of Digital Strategy to spearhead its development and Luke Samuels as Senior Director of Business Development to continue driving organic growth.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm with teams and offices across 19 locations. The firm has been named a Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025 and one of AdvisorHub's 50 RIA Firms to Watch in 2026.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2025, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.

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1Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2Learn more about Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025 at https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?page=1 and https://www.advisorhub.com/resources/firms-to-watch-in-2026/.

SOURCE Perigon Wealth Management