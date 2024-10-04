Perigon Wealth Management Enhances Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

San Francisco-Based Firm Brings Aboard New CFO, and Adds Two New Management Positions to Enable Continued Strategic Expansion and M&A Activity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 20241, welcomed three key hires to support the firm's continued expansion through organic growth and acquisitions.

"A decade ago, Perigon had two locations and less than $150 million in assets under management," said CEO Arthur Ambarik. "We're now at nearly 20 locations and approximately $8.2 billion. This kind of growth needs additional executive and operational expertise to capitalize on new opportunities, and we're thrilled to have attracted such incredible talent to our team."

David Scarpello, Chief Financial Officer

David Scarpello joins as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Chuck Pinson-Rose, who will continue to support the firm on special projects as the Managing Director, Finance and Investment, help ensure a smooth executive transition and dedicate more time to his role as an investment advisor.

"David has more than 30 years of experience supporting a range of forward-looking financial services institutions and wealth management firms, and I look forward to working closely with him as we execute the next phase of our growth strategy," said Ambarik.

Most recently, Scarpello served as the CFO of Pathstone, a private equity-backed family office and advisory firm for ultra-high-net-worth clients, where he led end-to-end M&A support, financial and accounting practices and strategic financial planning efforts. He has held CFO roles at several financial services and fintech providers, as well as other executive roles.

Scarpello said, "I've watched Perigon's rise from afar and have been incredibly impressed with Art, Chuck and the entire executive team's approach to the market. I look forward to working to build upon the incredible foundation as we continue to execute into the future."

Chuck Pinson-Rose, CFA®, has been with Perigon since 2015 and served as its CFO during its rapid expansion. He has been pivotal in developing a dynamic and scalable financial infrastructure for the firm and will continue to lend his expertise to move the firm forward.

The firm also announced it has added two new positions to support the continued strategic expansion of services and M&A activity.

Brian McGunnigle, Director of Operations

McGunnigle joins Perigon from the Mather Group and brings 25 years of industry experience, having spent the prior 16 years leading operations teams, technology evaluations and implementations, and M&A integrations. McGunnigle will report to Chief Investment Officer Rafia Hasan.

Debra Dunham, Director of Transitions and Integrations

Dunham most recently led and managed integrations for The Colony Group, a wealth management firm based in Boston. She has held several management roles in financial services firms and is active in her local community. She will report to the Head of Advisor Success and Integration Maria Daley.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. In January, the firm welcomed Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the 2022 Forbes Top RIA list.2 In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management LLC, and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis CPAs LLC, a tax advisory firm. In November 2022, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management LLC, and expanded its Atlanta office.

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm. With approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business.

2 Learn more about RIA Channel's Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2024-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-in-assets-methodology/ and Forbes' Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9

