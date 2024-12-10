Perigon Wealth Management Expands Florida Presence with Harrigan Group

Former UBS Team Joins with Approximately $170 Million in Client Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 20241, announced it expanded its Florida network with the addition of the Harrigan Group.

Robert Harrigan and his son, Evan Harrigan, have joined Perigon's Boca Raton, Florida, office from UBS where they oversaw $170 million in total client assets.

"The fragmentation of the wealth management industry provides advisors with so many affiliation options but few that provide the flexibility and support that are the backbone of Perigon's offering," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "As we continue to expand our team, we aim to bring aboard experienced advisors like Robert who will enhance the services Perigon provides and benefit from the technology, business development and personalized support we offer."

Harrigan comes to Perigon with more than 40 years of wealth management experience including his most recent role as a Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Advisor at UBS. In 2003, he launched and led a team at Merrill Lynch that delivered elite wealth management services. He also served as Chief Investment Officer of the Chase Manhattan Global Private Bank.

Harrigan added, "Every day, I work with my clients to help them build a legacy. When I started thinking about mine, I knew I needed a different kind of partner. I am excited to join Perigon and access the tools and solutions that will allow me to strengthen and build client relationships while building a lasting legacy for my family."

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. In January, the firm welcomed Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor. Perigon was named one of Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs and included on the 2024 Forbes Top RIA list.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com .

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by GSCS, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by GSAS are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Research GSCS and GS&Co. at FINRA's BrokerCheck. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2 Learn more about Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs at https://www.fa-mag.com/userfiles/00000000002023_IMAGES_ALL/FA_ISSUES_2023/06_FA_JULYAUG_2023/2023_RIA_Ranking_Online0810.pdf and Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2024/10/08/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2024/#:~:text=The%20Forbes%20ranking%20of%20America's,diligence%20interviews%2C%20and%20quantitative%20data.

