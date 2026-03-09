Perigon Wealth Management Launches Development of Scalable Organic Growth Platform

Firm Appoints Jon Seif Managing Director of Digital Strategy and Luke Samuels Senior Director of Business Development to Oversee Creation of Proprietary System

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $11.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 20251, announced it enhanced its management team with the addition of Jon Seif as Managing Director of Digital Strategy and Luke Samuels as Senior Director of Business Development to continue driving organic growth. These appointments support the firm's initiative to build and institutionalize a scalable system designed to drive measurable organic growth.

"To take full advantage of our significant M&A activity over the past several years, Perigon identified developing a meaningful, internal and wholly controlled organic growth platform as a key strategic priority," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "We are building infrastructure that gives us full visibility from prospect to revenue, strengthens accountability and equips our advisors with scalable tools tailored to their client segments. Jon and Luke bring the experience to help us professionalize and accelerate these efforts."

The firm's organic growth strategy integrates digital strategy, marketing, business development and AI-enabled insights into a unified engine that can adapt to evolving consumer research behaviors and advisor niches. By owning its technology and growth infrastructure, Perigon aims to allocate growth capital based on measurable returns while delivering personalized support to advisors across the platform.

Strategic Appointments

Seif, who reports to Ambarik, will lead the firm's data, AI and technology implementation to drive scalable, data-driven growth. With nearly 20 years in financial services as an advisor and technology leader, Seif understands the operational and growth challenges advisors face. He has successfully designed data-driven systems that simplify running and scaling an advisory business. Seif joins Perigon to build the digital infrastructure that will power the firm's next phase of expansion. He has served in similar roles with Betterment, Envestnet/Yodlee and Catchlight (incubated within Fidelity Labs).

Samuels, who joins Perigon's organic growth team and will work with Seif, is responsible for bridging Perigon's digital marketing strategy and operational execution by developing and managing lead generation and conversion programs. He held various marketing leadership positions with Wealth Enhancement Group, Empower and Personal Capital.

Forward-thinking approach

"The firms that will emerge as leaders in the next decade are building integrated platforms that combine data, technology and human expertise to drive sustainable organic growth," Seif said. "Perigon is committed to building a scalable, advisor-centric growth engine, and that creates a powerful opportunity to help advisors deepen client relationships, expand wallet share and attract new clients in ways we can measure and optimize."

"Perigon is shifting our approach from individually driven growth to a more systematic, scalable model that we intentionally design and own, "said Michael Mignosi, Senior Director of Organic Growth. "Our focus goes beyond generating leads in order to help the right clients find the right advisors."

Perigon is an advisor-led firm with teams and offices across 15 states. The firm has been named a Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025 and one of AdvisorHub's 50 RIA Firms to Watch in 2026.2

