Perigon Wealth Management LLC Names Maria Daley, CFP®, Head of Advisor Success & Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $7.75 billion as of March 31, 2024,1 today announced the appointment of Maria Daley, CFP®, as Head of Advisor Success & Integration.

In this newly created role, Daley will be responsible for ensuring advisors have access to the full scope of the firm's resources and further enhancing the Perigon platform with added support offerings. She will report to Perigon's CEO, Arthur Ambarik, and become a key part of the firm's senior leadership team.

"We created this position with Maria in mind," Ambarik said. "Her range of experience provides our advisors with an incredible resource, enabling us to drive continued expansion and success. Her addition to the team clearly demonstrates that even as we continue to grow, our foundational commitment to providing our advisors with the best possible support and solutions with the greatest flexibility remains unchanged."

Daley has more than 30 years of experience leading business development and relationship management teams at some of the most prominent financial services firms in the U.S. In her most recent position at Choreo, LLC, she served as Chief Growth Officer & Practice Leader, managing the overall development, organization and organic growth of the firm's wealth management and business development efforts.

Previously, she was the Senior Director and National Head of Advisors with RSM US Wealth Management. Daley has also held several leadership positions with Raymond James, Fidelity, Schwab Institutional and Neuberger Berman.

Daley is a Certified Financial Planner™ and Series 65 licensed. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Mount Holyoke College and serves on several professional and non-profit organizational boards.

Perigon, an advisor-led firm, announced Constellation Wealth Capital as its minority investment partner in January of this year. Since December 2021, the firm has added teams and offices across six major markets, most recently welcoming $200-million Blue Water Capital Management of Syracuse, New York, and $175-million Lumin Financial of Southfield, Michigan. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $7.75 billion in client assets as of March. 31, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2022-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-methodology/ and Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9

