Perigon Wealth Management LLC Partners with iCapital® to Launch Investment Platform to Enhance Investment Opportunities in Alternatives for Clients

Partnership will drive access and scale to growing interest in diversified investment opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $7.75 billion in client assets as of March 31, 20241, today announced a partnership with iCapital2, the global fintech platform driving the world's alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry.

iCapital's technology platform and operating system help Perigon's financial advisors meet their clients' growing demand for quality private market vehicles and provide access to a diversified range of alternative investments, including private equity, private credit, hedge funds and real assets.

"Enhancing access to high-quality alternative investment opportunities supports our growth strategy by giving our advisors the tools they need to deliver strong, diversified portfolios to our clients while also attracting sophisticated advisors and clients to our firm," said Perigon CEO Art Ambarik. "Establishing partnerships with leading alts platforms like iCapital helps firms like ours meet the growing demand for alternatives while leveraging the extensive support infrastructure provided by iCapital to remain relevant within this dynamic space."

iCapital's operating system seamlessly integrates with Perigon's existing platform and tools to automate and streamline the private markets investment process.

Steve Houston, Managing Director and Co-Head of iCapital Solutions, added, "We are excited to partner with Perigon Wealth Management and support increased access to alternative investment opportunities while reducing the complexity associated with managing the lifecycle of the investments. Our collaboration empowers Perigon's financial advisors with the innovative tools and resources needed to meet the increasing demand for alternative investments."

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and was also included on the 2022 Forbes Top RIA list3. In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management LLC, and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis CPAs LLC, a tax advisory firm. In November 2022, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management LLC, and expanded its Atlanta office.

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $7.75 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world's alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital's secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $187.5 billion4 in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients' existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,500 people globally, and has 17 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

Disclosures

This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, "iCapital"). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without its written permission. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital. This is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Security products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC, a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. "iCapital" and "iCapital Network" are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2024 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, "iCapital").

3 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2022-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-methodology/ and Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9

4 As of April 30, 2024

