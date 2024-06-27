Perigon Wealth Management LLC Welcomes Creative Financial Planning Inc., a New York-based Wealth Management Firm with Approximately $150 million in AUM

Former Commonwealth Team Joins Perigon as Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $7.75 billion as of March 31, 2024,1 in client assets, today announced the acquisition of Creative Financial Planning Inc. of New York, a firm with approximately $150 million in assets under management (AUM). Terms were not disclosed.

Creative Financial Planning's Founder and CEO Lisa Hayes, CFP®, ChFC, AIF®, and COO Daniel Gwizdak, CFP®, will become wealth managers and partners at Perigon. The team was formerly with Commonwealth Financial Network.

"Together, Lisa and Daniel built an incredible relationship-driven practice that focuses on the needs of their community," said Perigon CEO Art Ambarik. "Lisa began her career in the wealth management industry to invest profits from her successful small business and welcomed Daniel to her team as a student intern. Their incredible story, decades of service and passion, dedication and knowledge of the wealth management industry are the perfect complement to Perigon's culture."

Hayes, a life-long entrepreneur, began her financial services career after researching how to invest profits from her Hamptons-based cleaning service. She started at an estate planning company and then launched Creative Financial Planning in 1985 to help families and business owners like herself manage their wealth. Gwizdak served as an intern with the firm, joining full-time in 2007 and becoming the chief operating officer in 2016.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list.2 In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management LLC, and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis CPAs LLC, a tax advisory firm. In November of that year, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management LLC, and expanded its Atlanta office.

