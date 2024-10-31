Perigon Wealth Management Rises on San Francisco Business Times Ranking of 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Firm Jumps to No. 42 in Second Appearance on the List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 20241, has once again been named to the San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

Perigon was ranked No. 42 on the annual list rising from No. 56 in 2023. Last year was the firm's first appearance on the annual list, which is based on percentage revenue growth over a two-year period.

"It's an honor to be recognized among many successful Bay Area businesses," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "I am proud of Perigon's team and advisors who have helped elevate the firm's success. Their hard work is validated by Perigon's inclusion as a fastest-growing private company for a second consecutive year."

The 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list includes organizations headquartered in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Candidates must also have net revenue of greater than $200,000 in fiscal year 2021 and be independently owned through fiscal year 2023 to be considered for this year's ranking.

See the list at https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/subscriber-only/2024/10/25/the-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-the-bay-area.html.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. In January, the firm welcomed Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the 2022 Forbes Top RIA list.2 In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management LLC, and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis CPAs LLC, a tax advisory firm. In November 2022, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management LLC, and expanded its Atlanta office.

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com .

___________________________

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2024-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-in-assets-methodology/ and Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9

