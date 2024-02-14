Perigon Wealth Management Welcomes $425 Million Pennsylvania and South Carolina-based Prudeo Partners

The Acquisition of Growing Firm Brings Perigon to the Keystone and Palmetto States

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $6.9 billion as of Jan, 31, 2024,2 in client assets, today announced the acquisition of Prudeo Partners, a wealth management firm with offices in Reading, Pennsylvania and West Columbia, South Carolina with approximately $425 million in total client assets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Prudeo's practice is built upon delivering a client-centric, goal-oriented financial plan and that is a perfect fit for the culture we continue to build at Perigon," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "We are thrilled to work closely with the team as they drive meaningful growth for their practice by delivering for their clients."

Prudeo Partners Michael Krumholz and Andrew Todd, CFP® join Perigon as Partner and Wealth Advisor, respectively. Financial Advisors Sheila Little and Manuel Villegas, ChFC®, FSCP® will also join the firm. The team includes Client Relationship Manager Sally McFarland, Operations Manager Jennifer Shroyer, Operations Specialist Sara Smith and Research Assistant Josh Krumholz.

"As we considered the best path to fuel our growth, we found a perfect partner in Art and the Perigon team," said Michael Krumholz. "From their dedication to customized financial planning to flexible affiliation options and access to a wide range of investment and technology solutions, we knew early in our discussion that Perigon would provide our team, and importantly our clients, with what we needed for the next phase of our growth."

Todd added that Perigon's advisor-led approach was an attractive characteristic for his team. "The strong and well-defined culture at Perigon that puts advisors in charge of decisions throughout the business gives us the confidence that our decisions regarding how we deliver services that enable each of our clients to reach their unique financial goals will be respected."

Perigon, an advisor-led firm, has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021, including New England and the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm recently announced it received a minority investment from Constellation Wealth Capital to enhance its strategic expansion. In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis tax advisory firm. In November of that year, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management and expanded its Atlanta office. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list1.

Perigon estimates approximately $425 million will be added to its AUM upon the close of this acquisition.

About Perigon Wealth Management 
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $6.9 billion in client assets as of Jan. 31, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.  

1 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2022-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-methodology/ and about Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9.

2 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

