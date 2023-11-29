Perigon Wealth Management Welcomes Wealth Advisor Inc. of Nevada

RIA with $275 Million of Client Assets Expands Perigon Footprint to 9th State and Into California's San Diego County

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $5.6 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023, today announced it has acquired Wealth Advisor Inc., an RIA with more than $275 million assets under management.

The transaction extends Perigon's footprint into Nevada and enhances the firm's California presence with an office in San Diego County.

Wealth Advisors Founder and President Paul Drolson will become a Partner at Perigon. He joins Perigon with his team of four advisors and support staff.

"Over the past several years, we have been able to attract incredible advisors to the Perigon team by offering a range of affiliation models and the flexibility top advisory professionals demand," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "Paul and his team exemplify the kind of professionals who can thrive as a part of the Perigon Wealth family, and we look forward to ensuring they are well-positioned to deliver the highest level of service their clients demand."

Leveraging his extensive experience in tax and retirement planning services, Drolson founded Wealth Advisors in 2003 to serve high-net-worth individuals, families and small businesses. He previously worked for American Express Financial Advisors in marketing and management roles and at First Allied Securities Inc. as an investment adviser representative and registered representative.

Drolson said, "As I considered the options for the next phase of our firm, it became clear that we needed a partner that understood the value of both the advisor-client relationship and flexibility to drive unique solutions for each situation. I am excited to join Art and the Perigon team as they bring the technology, solutions and capital to the table that enables us to deliver an exceptional client experience catered to the specific needs of our clients."

Perigon, an advisor-led firm, has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021, including New England and the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm was recently named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list.1 In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis tax advisory firm. In November of that year, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management, also and expanded its Atlanta office.

1 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2022-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-methodology/ and about Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9.

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With $5.6 billion in client assets, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/.

