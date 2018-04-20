Perilune Announces Financial Surge After Completing Divestiture of its Multi-Family Office Administration Business. Targets Additional $1 Billion of New Aviation Investments.

Over the last two quarters, Perilune has purchased a fleet of widebody aircraft valued on lease to major domestic and international airlines and is in the process of closing on a second fleet of aircraft with a strategic partner. Other accomplishments included the successful divestiture of its multi-family office administration business and continuing to add leading industry talent to the senior management team.

"Divesting our multi-family office business allowed us to focus on building our track record of generating outsized, risk adjusted returns through select proprietary investments with strategic counter parties," states Perilune Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carey Robinson Wolchok.

In addition, Perilune continued to build its management team by adding top tier industry talent to Perilune Aviation. Mark Biagetti, a 20- year veteran of the aviation industry, former VP and Director of Textron and Pratt Whitney, was named Chief Operating Officer of Perilune Aviation. Andrew Chao, a founding partner of Advanced Capital Partners, co-founder of Avocet Aircraft, and former principal at First Equity was named Chief Financial Officer of Perilune Capital. Along with Perilune Founder Carey Robinson Wolchok, Chao and Biagetti were both part of founding management team behind Avocet Aircraft, a joint venture with a major international aircraft which developed the IAI Avocet ProJet business jet.

"We now have in place a stellar management team with almost 100 years of combined aviation industry experience that has worked together for almost 20 years," states Wolchok. "Perilune has always believed that success in our industry comes down to one thing - people."

In 2017, Perilune also concluded litigation related to its Z/C Aviation affiliate after selling a fleet of narrowbody aircraft to a major aircraft lessor, netting investors in excess of 20% IRR on the investment. Perilune had purchased the new aircraft directly from Airbus in 2014 and 2015 and leased them to American Airlines.

Wolchok added, "We are thrilled that the unfortunate lawsuit has been fully dismissed. The entire Perilune team wishes the former Z/C Management continued success in all their endeavors."

Perilune is a leading independent private investment group which structures and acts as a principal in aviation investments in the global transportation industry. Perilune has formed successful joint ventures with several publicly traded aircraft lessors and aircraft OEMs and has been recognized for many of its investments including being nominated by Goldman Sachs for Air Finance Transaction of the year.

