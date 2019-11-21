Perimeter 81 Announces $10 Million Funding Round to Expand its Network as a Service Platform; Partners with SonicWall to Add Unified Security Services

The companies will integrate SonicWall's advanced security solutions and Perimeter 81's matured and innovative Zero Trust Network as a Service solution . Both company's platforms will offer an easy-to-use "Secure Network as a Service" solution that provides Zero Trust access to internal resources, user and branch internet security, branch interconnectivity and endpoint security in one place.

With cloud and mobility solutions changing the way we work, we are seeing an increasing number of employees working on the go. This is driving a need to shift from a dated site-centric security model to a more cloud user-friendly, service-based platform. Perimeter 81 is one of the only vendors offering a comprehensive set of converged secure network capabilities, delivered and managed from its multi-tenant cloud.

This funding round is the latest move in a year of exponential growth for Perimeter 81. Launched in February 2018, the company has already seen 400% year over year revenue growth, expanding from 180 businesses using Perimeter 81 to 500 in the past eleven months alone. More than 81% of Perimeter 81's customers use it as their secure corporate network and not only as Zero Trust Access, replacing the need for a VPN.

"As we see greater numbers of companies, from SMBs to enterprises and governments, making the move to a perimeter-less organization largely supported by cloud services, Perimeter 81 has seen tremendous growth," said Amit Bareket, Co-Founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. "When we created our Network as a Service solution, we made it possible to easily offer security solutions on top of our existing platform. We are excited to partner with SonicWall in order to provide the most advanced Secure Network as a Service available today."

"We are excited to partner with Perimeter 81. This relationship will allow us to provide a wide range of businesses, from SMBs to Fortune 500s and governments, with our award-winning Capture Cloud Platform and real-time breach detection and prevention solutions, while allowing them to adopt a Zero Trust Security architecture that delivers tremendous efficacy in securing the modern organization," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "Going forward, our customers and partners have choices between on-premise, cloud, and now, Secure Network as a Service all with integrated management within Capture Security Services. We believe this will ensure that our customers continue to fearless."

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a Zero Trust Secure Network as a Service that is simplifying network security for the modern and distributed workforce. Based in Tel Aviv, the heart of the startup nation and a global hub for innovative technology development, Perimeter 81 was founded by two IDF elite intelligence unit alumni, CEO Amit Bareket and CPO Sagi Gidali. The team of security as a service experts comes together every day to deliver a truly innovative, world-class network security service. Perimeter 81's clients range from SMB to include Fortune 500 businesses and industry leaders across a wide range of sectors, and its partners are among the world's foremost integrators, managed service providers and channel resellers. Earlier this year, Gartner selected Perimeter 81 as a " Cool Vendor in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security . For more information, visit www.perimeter81.com

About SonicWall

SonicWall has been fighting the cybercriminal industry for over 28 years defending small and medium businesses, enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Backed by research from SonicWall Capture Labs, our award-winning, real-time breach detection and prevention solutions secure more than a million networks, and their emails, applications and data, in over 215 countries and territories. These organizations run more effectively and fear less about security. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Perimeter 81

Related Links

https://www.perimeter81.com/

