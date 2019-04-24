Perimeter 81 Named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' for Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter 81, a leading Secure Network as a Service and zero-trust Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) provider, announced today that it has been selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security."

Perimeter 81 is designed to simplify secure network, cloud and application access in the age of Cloud and Mobility.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, and feel this definitely affirms the value that our user-centric and cloud-friendly Secure Network as a Service brings to the market," said Amit Bareket, co-founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. "We believe this is a major step in our work towards building a single, holistic cybersecurity platform that serves as a one-stop shop for multiple cybersecurity offerings. Ultimately, our vision is to provide one agent, one management platform and one Secure Network as a Service for a unified cybersecurity experience."

Perimeter 81 currently provides an SDP service, primarily addressing the virtual private network (VPN) replacement use case, but also plans to add additional cybersecurity services like software-defined networking in a wide area network (SD-WAN), secure Web gateway, and browser isolation capabilities, in order to deliver a complete cloud firewall solution.

The Gartner Cool Vendor report notes that "rapid changes to networks require new and adaptive approaches to securing them." It recommends "security and risk management leaders should utilize adaptive security policies where required by different network traffic streams; in such cases, deploy SDP services that offer 'secure network as a service' capabilities." (1)

Perimeter 81's cloud-agnostic solution offers both customizable networking capabilities and advanced security features, and also ensures secure access at the network and application level. The software service can be rolled out quickly and provides automatic gateway deployment, easy multi-tenant management and full network visibility.

Since the launch of the product, Perimeter 81 has grown at a rapid, double-digit rate month over month and quickly acquired hundreds of clients — including Fortune 500 companies and some of the leading names in government, entertainment, technology, and AI. Additionally, Perimeter 81 has been named an Ingram Micro Mass Challenge Comet Finalist, an Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence "Cybersecurity Startup of the Year" and "Cybersecurity Vendor Achievement of the Year" winner, and a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards winner.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(1) Gartner, Cool Vendors in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security, Perkins, MacDonald, Thielemann and Reed, 16 April 2019.

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a Secure Network as a Service that has taken the outdated, complex and hardware-based traditional network security technologies, and transformed them into a user-friendly and easy-to-use software solution — simplifying secure network access for the modern and distributed workforce. Founded by two IDF elite intelligence unit alumni, CEO Amit Bareket and CPO Sagi Gidali, Perimeter 81 serves a wide range of businesses, from midsize to Fortune 500 companies, and has established partnerships with the world's foremost integrators, managed service providers and channel resellers.

To learn more about Perimeter 81's zero-trust Software-Defined Perimeter Service visit: www.perimeter81.com

