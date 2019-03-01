Perimeter Healthcare Acquires Lake Pines Hospital

ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In fulfillment of its commitment towards promoting the accessibility of quality mental and behavioral healthcare services, Perimeter Healthcare is delighted to announce the acquisition of Lake Pines Hospital, located in Kenner, Louisiana. The 36-bed behavioral healthcare facility is renowned for providing quality, individualized in-patient care for adults facing acute mental and behavioral health challenges. This acquisition also includes the St. Theresa Hospital building which houses Lake Pines Hospital.

Veteran healthcare executive and CEO of Lake Pines Hospital, Debbie Tullier expressed her joy at the successful deal. "Perimeter Healthcare is a leading behavioral healthcare company and Lake Pines Hospital's vision and mission align with theirs. I am quite positive that the acquisition is a bold step in the right direction." She further assured the general public that, "Our focus on our patients will always be our number one priority. If anything, the standard of care and the commitment towards individualized mental and behavioral therapy will be improved upon and services expanded."

Stating Perimeter Healthcare's plans for the acquired facility, the President and CEO of Perimeter Healthcare, Rod Laughlin stated, "About 40 to 45 beds will be added within the next 8 months. We plan to give the whole building a facelift, improve the general ambiance, and of course enhance the quality healthcare delivery in the hospital."

The newly renovated facility will be named Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of New Orleans. The scope of operations will also be expanded to cover adult, geriatric, and adolescent populations. In her statement, Lisa Evans, the Chief Operating Officer at Perimeter Healthcare, stated, "We are not only concerned about expanding our reach but ensuring our track record of excellent service delivery is upheld. It is our desire to replicate the success we have had in our other facilities across the country in New Orleans. We will always continue working towards achieving the Perimeter mission of providing hope and transforming lives everywhere we operate."

About Perimeter Healthcare

Perimeter Healthcare consists of a network of mental and behavioral healthcare facilities that are committed to the mental well-being of their clients. They provide a broad range of comprehensive treatment programs for a variety of mental health disorders. The network is managed by President and CEO Rod Laughlin, who brings 35 years of experience in building and operating successful facility-based healthcare companies. Ridgemont Equity Partners is the financial sponsor of Perimeter Healthcare.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $4.0 billion in 142 companies. The firm focuses on investments of $25 million to $125 million in industries in which it has deep expertise, including basic and industrial services, energy, healthcare, technology and telecommunications.

