Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by Component, Solutions, Services, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Sensors & Video Surveillance Systems), Services, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The perimeter intrusion detection systems market is projected to grow from USD 10.73 Billion in 2018 to USD 21.75 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing installations of video surveillance for security systems and rising demand for remote access through the cloud and wireless technology in security systems are key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Government regulations to improve perimeter security and curb infiltration as well as terrorist activities are providing lucrative growth opportunities to vendors of perimeter intrusion detection systems.
Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for integration of visual alarm verification in video surveillance systems and video analytics.
Based on deployment type, the open area segment is expected to lead the market in 2018. Increased terrorist activities and rise in demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems from the transportation sector facilitates the deployment of security solutions in open areas, such as airports and railways.
Based on vertical, the critical infrastructure segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. The use of sensors and video surveillance systems in chemical plants, oil & gas refineries, tank farms, offshore rigs, and well pads; solar farms; mining sites; and conventional and nuclear power stations is expected to drive the growth of the market for critical infrastructure.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for perimeter intrusion detection systems in 2018. The growth of this market in North America is primarily driven by the presence of key market players such as Honeywell (US), FLIR Systems (US), Johnson Controls (US), Anixter (US), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), Southwest Microwave (US), and Fiber SenSys (US) in this region. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
A key restraining factor impacting the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market is rising concerns regarding False Alarm Rates (FAR).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market
4.2 North America: Market By Component
4.3 Europe: Market By Solutions
4.4 Middle East & Africa: Market By Services
4.5 Asia Pacific: Market By Vertical
4.6 Market By Vertical & Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Installations of Video Surveillance for Security Systems
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Remote Access Through the Cloud and Wireless Technology in Security Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 False Alarm Rate
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Smart City Initiatives Worldwide
5.2.3.2 Government Regulations to Improve Perimeter Security and Curb Infiltration and Terrorist Activity
5.2.3.3 Evolution of Next-Generation Integrated Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of New Technologies in Existing Systems
5.2.4.2 High Installation and Maintenance Costs for Small and Medium Businesses
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.2.1 Perimeter Security Solution Vendors
5.3.2.2 System Integrators
5.3.2.3 Service Providers
5.3.2.4 Verticals
5.3.3 Case Studies
5.3.3.1 Case Study 1: Standard Electric With the Help of Senstar Systems Installed A Multi-Layer Intrusion Detection Solution
5.3.3.2 Case Study 2: Flir-Powered Security Solution Helps in Curbing Illegal Mining
5.3.3.3 Case Study 3: Circuit Systems Secures New Zealand National War Memorial
6 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Sensors
6.2.1.1 Microwave Sensors
6.2.1.2 Infrared Sensors
6.2.1.3 Fiber-Optic Sensors
6.2.1.4 Radar Sensors
6.2.1.5 Other Sensors
6.2.2 Video Surveillance Systems
6.2.2.1 Hardware
6.2.2.1.1 Cameras
6.2.2.1.2 Monitors
6.2.2.1.3 Servers
6.2.2.1.4 Storage
6.2.2.1.5 Others
6.2.2.2 Software
6.2.2.2.1 Video Management Software
6.2.2.2.2 Video Analytics
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Implementation & Integration Services
6.3.1.2 Support & Maintenance Services
6.3.1.3 Consulting Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
7.3 Large Enterprises
8 Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Open Area
8.3 Fence Mounted
8.4 Buried
9 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Critical Infrastructure
9.3 Military & Defense
9.3.1 Land
9.3.2 Naval
9.3.3 Airborne
9.4 Government
9.5 Transportation
9.6 Industrial
9.7 Correctional Facilities
9.8 Commercial
9.9 Others
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.2.1 New Product Launches & Product Enhancements
11.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships
11.2.3 Acquisitions
11.2.4 Expansions
11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players
12 Company Profiles
- Honeywell
- Flir Systems
- Johnson Controls
- Anixter
- Axis Communications AB
- Schneider Electric
- Senstar
- Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems
- Southwest Microwave
- Fiber Sensys
- CIAS Elettronica Srl
- UTC Climate, Controls & Security
- Future Fibre Technologies
- Sorhea
- Detekion Security Systems
- Jacksons Fencing
- Harper Chalice
- Sightlogix
- Puretech Systems
- D-Fence
- Heras
- Aventura Technologies
- Godrej Security Solutions
- Detection Technologies
