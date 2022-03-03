Perimeter Intrusion Prevention Systems Market to Grow by USD 8.24 billion| Need to Mitigate Criminal Activities and Prevent Terrorist Attacks to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks is one of the key factors driving growth in the perimeter intrusion prevention systems market. The threat of criminal activities is increasing across the world. The rising number of home invasions has necessitated deploying perimeter intrusion prevention solutions such as video surveillance, access control, and alarms deployed to curb antisocial activities. Governments of several countries have imposed stringent regulations that require the installation of perimeter intrusion prevention systems such as video surveillance and alarms in commercial spaces such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, ports, railway stations, hotels, and malls to curb criminal and terrorist activities. Perimeter intrusion prevention systems can deter criminal activities.

The high implementation costs will challenge the perimeter intrusion prevention systems market during the forecast period. This is because of the significant hardware, software, and support costs. The implementation costs include installation and component costs. Hardware implementation costs include the cost of wiring, cabling, and electrical components, installation costs, and payment of electricians. Software implementation costs include the original software cost, licenses, maintenance agreements, and add-ons.

Market Segmentation

The perimeter intrusion prevention systems market report is segmented by product into surveillance systems, access control systems, and alarms and notification systems. The surveillance systems segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of surveillance systems.

The perimeter intrusion prevention systems market report is segmented by geography into APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe. North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for perimeter intrusion prevention systems in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.



Axis Communications AB



Bandweaver



Cias Elettronica Srl



Detection Technologies Ltd.



DeTekion Security Systems Inc.



Fiber SenSys Inc.



Future Fibre Technologies



H S Jackson and Son Ltd.



Harper Chalice Group Ltd.



Honeywell International Inc.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Magal Security Systems Ltd.



PureTech Systems Inc.



RBtec Perimeter Security Systems



SensoGuard Ltd.



SORHEA



Southwest Microwave Inc.



Teledyne FLIR LLC



WESCO International Inc.

Perimeter Intrusion Prevention Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bandweaver, Cias Elettronica Srl, Detection Technologies Ltd., DeTekion Security Systems Inc., Fiber SenSys Inc., Future Fibre Technologies, H S Jackson and Son Ltd., Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Magal Security Systems Ltd., PureTech Systems Inc., RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, SensoGuard Ltd., SORHEA, Southwest Microwave Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and WESCO International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

