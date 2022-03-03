Perimeter Intrusion Prevention Systems Market to Grow by USD 8.24 billion| Need to Mitigate Criminal Activities and Prevent Terrorist Attacks to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Mar 03, 2022, 11:30 ET
The "Perimeter Intrusion Prevention Systems Market by Product (surveillance systems, access control systems, and alarms and notification systems) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio considers the need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks as one of the factors driving market growth.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks is one of the key factors driving growth in the perimeter intrusion prevention systems market. The threat of criminal activities is increasing across the world. The rising number of home invasions has necessitated deploying perimeter intrusion prevention solutions such as video surveillance, access control, and alarms deployed to curb antisocial activities. Governments of several countries have imposed stringent regulations that require the installation of perimeter intrusion prevention systems such as video surveillance and alarms in commercial spaces such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, ports, railway stations, hotels, and malls to curb criminal and terrorist activities. Perimeter intrusion prevention systems can deter criminal activities.
The high implementation costs will challenge the perimeter intrusion prevention systems market during the forecast period. This is because of the significant hardware, software, and support costs. The implementation costs include installation and component costs. Hardware implementation costs include the cost of wiring, cabling, and electrical components, installation costs, and payment of electricians. Software implementation costs include the original software cost, licenses, maintenance agreements, and add-ons.
Market Segmentation
The perimeter intrusion prevention systems market report is segmented by product into surveillance systems, access control systems, and alarms and notification systems. The surveillance systems segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of surveillance systems.
The perimeter intrusion prevention systems market report is segmented by geography into APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe. North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for perimeter intrusion prevention systems in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.
- Axis Communications AB
- Bandweaver
- Cias Elettronica Srl
- Detection Technologies Ltd.
- DeTekion Security Systems Inc.
- Fiber SenSys Inc.
- Future Fibre Technologies
- H S Jackson and Son Ltd.
- Harper Chalice Group Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Magal Security Systems Ltd.
- PureTech Systems Inc.
- RBtec Perimeter Security Systems
- SensoGuard Ltd.
- SORHEA
- Southwest Microwave Inc.
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- WESCO International Inc.
|
Perimeter Intrusion Prevention Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.27%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bandweaver, Cias Elettronica Srl, Detection Technologies Ltd., DeTekion Security Systems Inc., Fiber SenSys Inc., Future Fibre Technologies, H S Jackson and Son Ltd., Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Magal Security Systems Ltd., PureTech Systems Inc., RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, SensoGuard Ltd., SORHEA, Southwest Microwave Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and WESCO International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Access control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Access control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Access control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Access control systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Access control systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Alarms and notification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Alarms and notification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Alarms and notification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Alarms and notification systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Alarms and notification systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Axis Communications AB
- Exhibit 96: Axis Communications AB - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Axis Communications AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Axis Communications AB - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Axis Communications AB - Key offerings
- 10.5 Fiber SenSys Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Fiber SenSys Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Fiber SenSys Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Fiber SenSys Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 108: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Magal Security Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Magal Security Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Magal Security Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Magal Security Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Magal Security Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 RBtec Perimeter Security Systems
- Exhibit 117: RBtec Perimeter Security Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 118: RBtec Perimeter Security Systems - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: RBtec Perimeter Security Systems - Key offerings
- 10.10 Southwest Microwave Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Southwest Microwave Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Southwest Microwave Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Southwest Microwave Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Exhibit 123: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Segment focus
- 10.12 WESCO International Inc.
- Exhibit 128: WESCO International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: WESCO International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: WESCO International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: WESCO International Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
