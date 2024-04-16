Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Webinar Featuring AI Expert, Anantha Kancherla, Discussing Trends in the Use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Applications

TORONTO and DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) ("Perimeter" or the "Company") – a commercial-stage medical technology company – announced a newly published webinar, "Trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovators in Healthcare" featuring a fireside chat with Anantha Kancherla, former head of Meta's AI platform, and current member of Perimeter's Board, alongside Perimeter's CEO, Adrian Mendes.

Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer stated, "The ability to use AI to make products more useful for customers is going to differentiate successful companies from those who fail. With this in mind, Perimeter has built world-class leadership on its Board, the management team, and the engineering department. This webinar showcases the depth of Perimeter's knowledge to apply machine learning models and artificial intelligence tools to our pipeline of products – both existing and still in development. Further, we have – and continue to grow – a large proprietary image data set, which allows us to truly capture the value of AI with our ability to train models in a way that is very hard for other companies to replicate."

Webinar Details

Title: Trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovators in Healthcare: Fireside Chat with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Host: Martin Gagel, Radius Research

Speakers:

Adrian Mendes, CEO, Perimeter Medical AI

Anantha Kancherla, VP, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, GM Motors

Link: View webinar here

Anantha Kancherla is vice president of advanced driver-assistance systems at GM Motors. Previously Anantha was Engineering Director at Meta, where he was head of its AI platform. Prior to Meta, as VP of Engineering at Lyft, Anantha led the Level5 software team responsible for building the self-driving car. Anantha previously worked on Windows at Microsoft focusing on DirectX, Graphics and UI. In his former role at Facebook, Anantha participated in pioneering the building of mobile software at scale for over a billion users all over the world. Anantha obtained a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, and a MS degree in Computer Science from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Adrian Mendes is Chief Executive Officer at Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. Adrian is an experienced technology executive with 25 years of experience building and scaling technology companies across many different industries. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer at Groq Inc, an AI hardware company, which he joined shortly after formation in 2016 and helped scale to one of the leading startups in that space. Prior to Groq, Adrian spent several years both investing in and founding technology focused companies in North America and internationally with a focus on helping them scale organizationally as well as operationally. Adrian began his career at Cypress Semiconductor where he spent 14 years leading various marketing, finance, and operations functions. Adrian graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding expectations regarding the future competitive landscape of the AI space, expectations regarding Perimeter's business and the potential benefits of Perimeter S-Series OCT and Perimeter B-Series OCT are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.