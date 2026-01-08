Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Enters Systemwide Agreement with Intermountain Health

Agreement paves the way for deployment of Perimeter's advanced intraoperative imaging technology across the Mountain West

TORONTO and DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced today an agreement with Intermountain Health , the largest nonprofit healthcare system in the Intermountain West region, to enable the deployment of the company's S-Series OCT (optical coherence tomography) advanced imaging technology for tissue visualization in the operating rooms at Intermountain Health LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City and Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital in American Fork, Utah.

"Perimeter's OCT technology is a valuable tool in my practice because it helps me visualize margins in real-time. This supports more informed surgical decisions," said Dr. Jennifer Tittensor, a breast surgeon at American Fork Hospital. "I'm thrilled that Intermountain Health and Perimeter have partnered to bring this technology to these hospitals."

Intermountain Health has 34 hospitals and 400 clinics in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. The agreement enables any Intermountain Health hospital to acquire Perimeter's technology.

"Intermountain Health has a long track record of delivering high-quality care throughout the Intermountain West, reaching patients across an exceptionally diverse set of urban and rural communities," said Perimeter CEO Adrian Mendes. "This collaboration opens the door for Perimeter to extend our technology into states where it has not yet been deployed, while supporting surgeons with advanced imaging tools that aim to enhance surgical decision-making and improve outcomes for the patients they serve."

This systemwide agreement builds on a previously announced Development Support Agreement between Perimeter and Intermountain Health. That agreement set a framework for the two organizations to evaluate the potential value of using Perimeter's OCT technology and to collect additional data to support the continued development of the Company's artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that was recently evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

S-Series OCT Intended Use and Unapproved Uses

The S-Series OCT is indicated for use as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

