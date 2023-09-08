Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Experienced MedTech Executive, Adam Hodges, as Vice President, Sales and Marketing

TORONTO and DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) ("Perimeter" or the "Company") – a commercial-stage medical technology company – today announced the appointment of experienced medtech sales executive, Adam Hodges, as its Vice President, Sales and Marketing, effective immediately.

Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer stated, "I am excited to welcome Adam to the Perimeter team as our senior leader responsible for the strategy and execution of our sales-related goals. Adam's extensive medtech background represents a great fit, with his focus on advancing category-first, novel technologies that challenge the clinical standard of care and add value to the healthcare system. We believe our market development managers and other team members in the field will benefit from his leadership as we expand the number of surgeon champions and geographical regions adopting our commercially available S-Series OCT medical imaging platform. Looking ahead, I expect Adam will also play a key role driving the expansion and adoption of our next-gen AI-enabled B-Series technology – which is currently in development – when it reaches a commercial roll-out stage."

Adam Hodges brings more than 20 years of commercialization experience in the medical device industry. Most recently, Adam was Vice President of Sales at SIA Health, leading the commercial acceleration of DuraSorb®, which was acquired by Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) in December 2022. During his tenure at SIA, Adam grew sales revenue by more than 5X in less than two years and previously served concurrent roles of Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Regional Business Director. Prior to that, Adam was VP of Strategic Accounts for Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO), driving core commercial acceleration and identifying and growing adjacent markets for a novel respiratory therapy technology. From 2009 to 2019, Adam worked at Medtronic in various roles, including Director of Strategic Accounts, Senior Regional Business Director, and Account Manager. Earlier in his career, Adam was an Executive Surgical Device Specialist for United States Surgical (Covidien/Medtronic) and a Sales Representative for Johnson & Johnson. Adam began his career in 1998 as a Change Management Consultant for Accenture. Adam received a Bachelor's degree in English from Samford University and then went on to receive a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Organizational Leadership from Lipscomb University.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding the expected benefits of Mr. Hodges' appointment, the potential benefits of Perimeter S-Series OCT, Perimeter B-Series OCT, and ImgAssist AI, the expected details regarding Perimeter's ongoing clinical trials, and the benefits from executing upon Perimeter's sales strategies are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc.