Perimeter Security Market to be Worth $132.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global perimeter security market size is expected to reach USD 132.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing insecurities among civilians and the rising illegal activities, such as planned crimes, thefts, smuggling, and human trafficking, have led to a rise in the adoption of perimeter security systems. Technological proliferation has led to the growth of smart cities and smart infrastructure. Owing to this, the implementation of security systems at commercial complexes, entertainment hubs, and public sites is on the rise. The integration of security systems with the internet and the latest mobile devices has made surveillance easier. The latest technology has also led to the introduction of infrared, microwave, radar, and seismic sensors.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The system integration & consulting services segment dominated the market in 2021 and is estimated to generate high revenue by 2030.

System integration & consulting services help businesses create opportunities to drive high performance and accelerate business innovation; thereby creating growth opportunities for the segment.

The video surveillance systems segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Increasing concerns regarding public security & safety, growing demand for spy cameras, and rising adoption of IP cameras are driving the video surveillance systems segment.

The military & defense end-use segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2021.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing infrastructure developments.

Read 216-page market research report for more latest Industry Insights, "Perimeter Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System (Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance Systems), By End-use (Commercial, Transportation), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Perimeter Security Market Growth & Trends

The video surveillance systems segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the large-scale investments in smart infrastructure projects by various nations. The global need to improve safety and security across many industries is considerably contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the preceding decade, the surveillance market has changed due to significant advances in cloud hosting and video surveillance software. The alarms & notification systems are expected to grow at a slow pace in the market over the forecast period. The maintenance & support systems are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the next eight years. Perimeter security systems are expected to find major applications in the transportation end-use segment.

Perimeter Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global perimeter security market on the basis of system, service, end-use, and region:

Perimeter Security Market - System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Access Control

Alarms & Notification

Intrusion Detection

Video Surveillance

Barrier

Active Barriers



Passive Barriers

Others

Perimeter Security Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

System Integration & Consulting

Risk Assessment & Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support

Perimeter Security Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Perimeter Security Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Perimeter Security Market

Axis Communications AB

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

Optex, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Puretech Systems

Senstar Corp.

Delta Scientific Corp.

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Cias Elettronica Srl

