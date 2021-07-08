Perimeter Solutions Acquires Magnum Fire & Safety Systems Business

CLAYTON, Mo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions announced that it has acquired Magnum Fire & Safety Systems a manufacturer of firefighting foam equipment and systems. Magnum Fire and Safety Systems – a division of Magnum Fabrication, Inc. (Port Arthur, TX USA) – has manufactured firefighting foam equipment for more than thirty-years. The move was made to support and expand the company's capability as a global firefighting foam systems integrator.

According to Eddie Goldberg, President and CEO of Perimeter Solutions, the acquisition of Magnum Fire and Safety is in line with the company's drive to provide the market with comprehensive firefighting technology and equipment portfolios, and to develop solutions that are tailored for customer fire protection needs. "We want to offer a broader range of comprehensive solutions for international fire safety programs – particularly as we roll out new fluorine-free firefighting foam technology," he said. "We will continue to invest in manufacturing and technology to support the growth of our business in markets around the world," he added.

Expanding an already robust offering

Today, Perimeter Solutions offers its custom-designed line of equipment for firefighting foam installations. These include a full range of system tanks (bladder and atmospheric), bladders, proportioning devices, fixed and mobile discharge devices, foam tote trailers and mobile products, such as carts and trailers. Perimeter Solutions firefighting foam equipment has been sold under the SOLBERG® brand name mainly in North American and Asia Pacific. With this acquisition, the company plans on expanding its equipment sales into Europe and Asia, while growing a larger footprint in the United States.

According to Ken Broussard, former owner of Magnum Fire & Safety Systems, Perimeter Solutions' foam chemistry expertise, especially in fluorine-free alternatives, and global reach makes for a good and timely fit for this acquisition.

Comprehensive firefighting foam technology

Perimeter Solutions offers one of the industry's most comprehensive and highest performing lines of firefighting foam, including Class A, Class B, Class A/B and training foams. These foams meet international standards for fire suppression effectiveness. Perimeter Solutions is a leader in the development of next-generation fluorine-free fire suppressant foam technology. The company has developed customized solutions for Aviation, Oil & Gas, Municipal, Industrial, Military markets. For more information, visit www.perimeter-solutions.com.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Solutions that Save' – because it helps underscore what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large, across all of our business segments. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® foam products; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. More info: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

[email protected]

SOURCE Perimeter Solutions

Related Links

http://www.perimeter-solutions.com/

