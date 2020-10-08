Perimeter Solutions and CSAA Insurance Group Partner to Provide Wildfire Defense

CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions and CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, have partnered to launch a pilot program that can help give homeowners additional protection against destructive wildfires. Select properties in Northern California will benefit from the application of PHOS-CHEK ® FORTIFY®, a durable and long-term fire retardant that renders vegetation surrounding a home non-flammable.



"We're excited to collaborate with CSAA Insurance Group to help provide defense against devastating wildfires," said Wes Bolsen, Director of Wildfire Prevention in Perimeter's Fire Safety Solutions business. "Creating defensible space by smart management of vegetation is an important concept in preparing properties and communities for a wildfire, and our fire safety technology provides a long-lasting, proactive and preventative solution that can help protect people and property."



PHOS-CHEK FORTIFY is a fire retardant technology similar to that used around the world in aerial firefighting operations, updated for long-term ground applications. It is sprayed on vegetation surrounding homeowner properties, making that vegetation less likely to burn if contacted by flying embers. Homeowners insurance customers participating in this pilot program are in designated wildfire-prone areas, and the vegetation surrounding their property will receive applications of the translucent, moisture-resistant fire retardant at no-charge, compliments of CSAA Insurance Group.



"As homeowners and communities continue to pursue critical wildfire resilience efforts, this pioneering approach creates an additional layer of defense, and helps us to continue to put the safety of our customers first," said Olga Dotter, vice president of innovation for CSAA Insurance Group. "As the AAA insurer for Northern California and other wildfire-prone areas of the United States, we're committed to exploring innovative ways to help safeguard AAA members."



While not a substitute for proven methods of protection against wildfire, including fire-rated roofs and vents, five-feet of defensible space, and removal of combustible items under or around the house, this program is expected to further strengthen at-risk homes by reducing ember ignition on the property.



Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Solutions that Save' – because it helps underscore what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large, across all of our business segments. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardants, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® foam products; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. More info: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by A.M. Best for more than 90 years, and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at https://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram).

