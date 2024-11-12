Perimeter Solutions Group Partners with Diamond Iron

Expands Integrated Perimeter Protection Platform to Arizona

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions Group, LLC ("PSG") a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram") and a leading national provider of commercial and industrial perimeter protection solutions, announced today the acquisition of Diamond Iron, LLC ("Diamond"). Founded by Chris Blauvelt, Diamond has established itself as a market leader in the Phoenix, Arizona region. Chris will continue to lead the business through the next phase of the organization's growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with Chris and his team to expand PSG's existing capabilities in Arizona," said Wes Tolbert, CEO of PSG. "Our companies share a culture rooted in excellent customer service. We see significant opportunities for both our customers and our team members through this collaboration."

The transaction represents PSG's 6th acquisition since 2021 and the first since Bertram and PSG recently announced their partnership.

"We believe this is the right time to partner with the PSG team and join one of the leading national commercial fencing installers," said Chris Blauvelt, founder of Diamond. "I'm excited to continue serving our customers and believe we will enhance our service offerings by joining the PSG platform."

PSG is focused on bringing together high-quality commercial fencing, temporary fencing, and access control brands and is seeking partnership opportunities that help broaden geographic reach or capabilities. Acquisition opportunities may be directed to Sam Rosati ([email protected]).

PSG and Diamond would like to recognize the team at SF&P led by Fred Silberstein for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

PSG operates five core locations and provides permanent and rental fencing, gate and access control solutions to customers across the entire 14-state Southern US. The company is trusted by its customers as the preferred national provider of advanced perimeter security solutions for a diverse range of projects, sites and end markets. The company serves developers, owners and managers of multi-family, industrial, office, retail, stadiums, parks, medical, data center and renewable energy sites.

About Diamond Iron, LLC

Diamond is a leading permanent fence and gate installation business in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit the company's website https://www.diamondiron.com/.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

