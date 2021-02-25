Perimeter Solutions Introduces SOLBERG® VERSAGARD™ Line of Fluorine-Free, Alcohol-Resistant Firefighting Foam Concentrates for Class B Applications

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions announced the introduction of a new line of fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrates for general purpose use. Called SOLBERG® VERSAGARD™, the fluorine-free line debuts with SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100. SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 multipurpose 3x3 fluorine-free foam concentrate is an alcohol resistant, state-of-the-art pseudoplastic foam technology designed for extinguishing and securing both Class B (hydrocarbon and polar solvent liquid fuel) and deep-seated Class A fires. This biodegradable and non-persistent concentrate is made with no siloxanes and is a combination of hydrocarbon surfactants and additives that delivers excellent foaming, vapor sealing, extinguishment and burnback properties using fresh, sea or brackish water. Some fluorine-free foams are viscous and often show viscosity increase when in contact with water. SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 creates very stable foams while keeping a similar viscosity to traditional AR-AFFF foams. This significantly improves storage, handling and long-term stability. SOLBERG VERSAGARD enters the market with a growing number of international certifications, including EN-1568-1/2/3/4:2018, LASTFIRE, ICAO B and International Maritime Organization.

According to Javier Castro, General Manager for Perimeter Solutions Fire Safety Group, SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 is an example of the continuing technology innovation by the company in the area of fluorine-free foams. "At Perimeter Solutions, we're engaged in an intensive development program for fluorine-free technology that meets the highest level of fire suppression requirements," he said. "In addition to the excellent firefighting performance, one of the key advances of SOLBERG VERSAGARD is its consistent viscosity when in contact with water, which is vastly different from many other fluorine-free foams on the market. This can have a dramatic effect on handling and use rates in firefighting operations." he said.

A Broad Range of Use Applications

SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 is designed to generate stable foams with high fluidity and slow drainage. This novel technology allows SOLBERG VERSAGARD to perform similarly to fluorinated products. It may be used with low expansion foam equipment (nozzles and monitors) and medium & high-expansion foam discharge devices to fight fires involving Class B hydrocarbon and polar solvent fuel fires. It is fully compatible and easily proportioned with standard firefighting equipment, including in-line inductors, self-inducting nozzles, fire truck pumps, bladder tanks, pump skids, balanced pressure systems and more.

In addition to its excellent foamability and bubble stability, SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 has excellent wetting ability, making it also an effective tool for the extinguishment of Class A fuel fires.

Multiple Certifications Demonstrate Effectiveness

Perimeter Solutions has achieved a broad range of certifications for SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 required for various regions and applications. The firefighting foam concentrate:

Has achieved the maximum rating and is certified to European Standard EN-1568:2018 part 3 & 4 on all fuels with fresh water and seawater – IA/IA - IA/IA

Passes and certified to European Standard EN-1568:2018 part 1 & 2 – for use with medium and high-expansion foam discharge devices

Has achieved International Maritime Organization certification MSC.1/Circ. 1312

Been LASTFIRE batch-certified as GOOD/GOOD/GOOD with 3 nozzles (semi, asp, system)

Achieved ICAO Level B

The company is pursuing additional certifications for the product. SOLBERG VERSAGARD AS-100 is available immediately on a global basis. Perimeter Solutions will be discussing the new foam technology at the AOG Energy Conference in Perth, Australia, March 11 and 12, 2021, Stand D23. For more information, visit www.perimeter-solutions.com.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Solutions that Save' – because it helps underscore what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large, across all of our business segments. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® foam products; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. More info: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

