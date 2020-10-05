Perimeter Solutions SOLBERG® AVIGARD™ Line of Fluorine-Free Firefighting Foam Concentrates for Aviation Applications

CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions announced the introduction of a new line of fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrates for the aviation market. Called SOLBERG® AVIGARD™, the fluorine-free line debuts with two low viscosity, ICAO Level B certified foam concentrates that deliver excellent foaming, extinguishment and burnback properties using both fresh and salt water. Designed for use on Jet A/Jet A1 fuels, SOLBERG AVIGARD 3B has a proportioning rate of 3% and SOLBERG AVIGARD 6B has a proportioning rate of 6%. They are compatible with all aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) equipment. SOLBERG AVIGARD foam concentrates contain no added PFAS chemicals, have no persistence, bioaccumulation, toxic breakdown (PBT) profile and can be considered as readily and rapidly biodegradable.

According to Javier Castro, General Manager for Perimeter Solutions Fire Safety Group, SOLBERG AVIGARD 3B and SOLBERG AVIGARD 6B are among a number of fluorine-free foam concentrates that the company will introduce to the world in the days ahead. "At Perimeter Solutions, we're engaged in an intensive development program for fluorine-free technology that meets the highest level of fire suppression requirements," he said. "As low-viscosity fluorine-free foams that meet ICAO standards for aviation applications, SOLBERG AVIGARD 3B and 6B can be considered drop-in replacements for fluorine-containing Level B foams used in aircraft rescue and firefighting applications," he said.

New technology addresses multiple needs

SOLBERG AVIGARD 3B and 6B are special combinations of hydrocarbon surfactants and additives. They provide fast knockdown and extinguishing performance as well as excellent burnback and vapor suppression. At the same time, they contain no fluorosurfactants, fluoropolymers, organohalogens, PFCAs, PFOA and no PFOS in accordance with EU Directive 2006/122/EC and amended by Council Directive 76/769/ EEC. These properties will allow airport facilities to comply with existing and future environmental and workplace regulations and enhance employee safety – at the same as reducing costs for disposal and compliance.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Solutions that Save' – because it helps underscore what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large, across all of our business segments. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® foam products; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. More info: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

