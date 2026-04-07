Perimeter Systems, Inc. Launches as Global, End-to-End Biosecurity Infrastructure Platform to Address Escalating Global Biodefense Needs

Growth Funding Positions Perimeter to Accelerate Expansion and Development of Scalable, Real-Time Biothreat Detection and Response Capabilities

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Systems, Inc. ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), today announced its launch of a standalone company building the world's first integrated biosecurity infrastructure platform, designed to transform biological signals into real-time intelligence and accelerate decisive response. To support the launch, Perimeter has secured $60 million in growth capital, led by Kanders & Company in partnership with SCS Financial, Goldcrest Capital, Four Cities Capital, and the Safe Artificial Intelligence Fund (SAIF).

The biological risk landscape is expanding – driven by the convergence of AI and biotechnology, the proliferation of high-containment laboratories, intensifying geopolitical competition, and increasingly globalized and inter-connected populations. These risks have outpaced any infrastructure designed to contain them.

Perimeter is an end-to-end biosecurity platform built to address this problem. Its infrastructure spans detection, identification, monitoring, and analytics powered by frontier AI — delivering scalable, reliable, software-integrated capabilities that operate globally on a common platform. By deploying infrastructure that maps the biological landscape, Perimeter converts biological data into biointelligence, enabling real-time decisive action for governments and enterprises worldwide the moment a threat appears. Perimeter's integrated defenses are built for continuity in an era of accelerating biological risk.

Establishing a First-of-its-Kind, Global Biosecurity Infrastructure Platform

With active programs serving customers and national security agencies across the U.S. Government enterprise and more than 10 countries, Perimeter has an established global footprint, positioning the Company as the leading scaled player in the emerging biosecurity market. Perimeter's platform is already deployed at critical infrastructure locations, including international airports, conflict zones, transit hubs, and municipal wastewater systems, to collect comprehensive biointelligence where early biological signals are most likely to appear. The Company's infrastructure enables end-to-end capabilities from sample collection and transport through detection, characterization, and response, leveraging frontier AI and models to drive unique biological threat insights. Perimeter compresses the timeline between biological threat detection and decisive response.

Perimeter will be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt McKnight, who created and served as General Manager of Ginkgo Biosecurity, the biosurveillance and response subsidiary of Ginkgo Bioworks, where he was previously Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to that, he spent seven years as President and COO of Decision Resources Group, a premier provider of high-value data, analytics and insights products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Earlier in his career, he worked in business development at Palantir Technologies and served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

"Biological threats are a reality of the modern world, and governments, healthcare systems and other critical industries require permanent, scalable infrastructure to detect and manage the increasingly severe disruption risk they present," said Matt McKnight, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perimeter. "Perimeter was built to meet this moment with a technology‑forward approach to biosecurity infrastructure. Our mission is based on the foundational belief that biological threats will define the next era of security domestically and abroad. With strong support and alignment from our investment partners, we are focused on scaling our biosecurity platform, which integrates advanced digital and physical infrastructure to detect and respond to biological threats - meeting the requirements of modern, global biodefense."

Building Security Infrastructure in the Biological Age for the U.S. and Its Global Partners

Biological threats increasingly represent a shared security challenge requiring permanent, interoperable infrastructure. As governments shift from episodic preparedness to continuous detection and response, biosecurity is becoming a core pillar of modern defense.

"Perimeter is addressing a critical gap in the global security landscape at a time when biological risk is becoming both more complex and more consequential," said Warren Kanders, Perimeter's lead investor. "Perimeter stands out for the maturity of its platform, the depth of its operational footprint, and the clarity of its mission, guided by a world-class management team built to execute at scale. With our extensive experience scaling defense and security platforms that operate in complex, mission‑critical environments, we are excited to partner with Matt and our investment partners to support the Company's growth as the preeminent biosecurity partner to the United States and its allies and partners."

About Perimeter

Perimeter is the global biosecurity infrastructure company, purpose-built to protect operational continuity and way of life in an era of accelerating biological threats.

Perimeter's end-to-end platform spans detection, identification, and monitoring - enabling rapid response - delivering scalable, reliable, software-integrated infrastructure, and converting bio-intelligence into real-time decisive action for governments and enterprises worldwide.

Additional information about Perimeter's mission, capabilities, and platform is available at www.perimeter.bio

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SOURCE Perimeter Systems, Inc.