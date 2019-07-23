Perinatal Joint Commission Certification Reaffirms NYU Langone as Leader in Mother-Baby Care

NYU Langone Health was the first organization in New York State to receive the recognition, in 2015. This year was the first certification to include NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, which becomes the first hospital in Brooklyn to merit the designation.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone in the development of a comprehensive perinatal program," says Eileen DiFrisco, RN, senior director of women and children's services at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. "In addition to the recognition of safe, high-quality patient care, the surveyors noted the collaborative nature of our staff, and how culturally sensitive we are to our diverse patient population in Brooklyn."

Perinatal Care Certification recognizes efforts to achieve integrated, coordinated, patient-centered care for clinically uncomplicated pregnancies and births. The certification demonstrates adherence to standards, guidelines, and The Joint Commission's perinatal care core performance measures for managing and monitoring aspects of perinatal care, that are critical to improving and maintaining the health of newborns and their mothers.

Joint Commission accreditation and certification are recognized nationwide as symbols of quality that reflect an institution's commitment to meeting high performance standards. The Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit organization, accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States.

"Our obstetrics and gynecology practice at NYU Langone is second-to-none," says David Keefe, MD, the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health. "Pair that with a pediatrics team that delivers exceptional care to both mom and baby following childbirth, and you have a level of care that no other facility in our region can offer."

Perinatal Care Driven by Quality and Safety

Ming Tsai, MD, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, noted the certification was awarded without any recommendations for improvement, and gave special acknowledgement to the obstetrics safety office program, which ensures a safe, high-quality experience for every patient.

"Our perinatal service, including obstetrics and neonatology, complies with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care," says Dr. Tsai. "Across our health system, our patients are so important to us, and we work hard every day to make sure their families receive the best possible care available."

William E. Schweizer, MD, MPH, who is director of NYU Langone Health's perinatal program across both campuses, says, "Four years ago we designed a program that was encompassing, with incredible attention to antepartum care and education as well as overall quality and safety. Working in partnership with our colleagues in Brooklyn we have now successfully translated that system to a second campus.

"This project has changed our culture," says Schweizer. "It is more than meeting the standards and demonstrating best practices. This has helped us become a generative institution where everyone is thinking about how we can keep raising the bar in providing maternal care in the best way."

As part of the certification assessment process, NYU Langone Health underwent a rigorous four-day on-site survey in June. During visits to both Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including healthy and safe childbirth practices and exclusive breastmilk feeding throughout the newborn's hospital stay. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts, quality measurement experts, and providers.

"Perinatal Care Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend NYU Langone Health for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for newborns and their mothers."

