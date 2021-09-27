Perineologic Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Evan Brasington as Chief Commercial Officer

CUMBERLAND, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perineologic, a subsidiary of Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc., today announced the appointment of Evan Brasington as chief commercial officer. In this role, Mr. Brasington will be a member of the executive leadership team and will lead the company's commercial strategy including operations, marketing, sales and distribution of the PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System, the only FDA cleared, CE marked, Class ll medical device for performing freehand transperineal prostate cancer biopsies.

"We are very pleased to welcome Evan to the Perineologic team. He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the medical device sector, including planning and execution of global marketing and sales strategies to grow marketplace adoption of new technological solutions," said Matthew J. Allaway, M.D., president and founder of Perineologic. "Our company is dedicated to bringing patients a better, safer and more precise option for prostate biopsy, and Evan's deep knowledge of the urology market will be invaluable in expanding adoption of the PrecisionPoint system in the years ahead."

Before joining Perineologic, Mr. Brasington was with Boston Scientific Corporation from 1997-2021 where he held senior level positions in sales, marketing and international market development, most recently serving as division vice president, global market development, acquired technologies, urology and pelvic health. During his time at Boston Scientific, he guided product commercialization strategies at all phases of growth from pre-commercial through launch. He also managed the successful adoption of new technologies acquired by Boston Scientific through the acquisitions of American Medical Systems' (AMS) urology portfolio, NxThera, and Augmenix, Inc. Under his leadership the division consistently achieved topline and bottom-line double-digit growth. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brasington held progressive senior sales management positions at Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo, Inc. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has held board positions with The American Heart Association and Celsion Corporation. He received the distinguished World Congress of Endourology Industry Award in 2012 and holds a U.S. Patent (7655021) for a urological medical device.

"I believe very strongly in the work that Dr. Allaway and his team are doing and that Perineologic is well positioned to shift the way clinicians perform prostate cancer biopsies with the innovative and proven-effective PrecisionPoint technology. We have the potential to transform prostate biopsy with an approach that is shown to result in better cancer detection and reduced infection rates," said Mr. Brasington. "I am incredibly excited to join this talented team at a pivotal time for the company and look forward to helping accelerate adoption of this disruptive technology that can make a meaningful difference in patients' lives."

Perineologic, a subsidiary of Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc., is a private, self-funded innovative medical device company focused on developing and delivering technology to improve the safety, precision, and efficiency of healthcare options primarily in the field of urology. The company is initially focused on pioneering a new and disruptive approach to cancer detection. Its first product, the PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System for prostate cancer biopsy, received U.S. FDA clearance in 2016 and is available in 13 other countries. For more information, visit https://perineologic.com/.

