PERIOD. and Thinx Release 2025 State of the Period Survey Results Ahead of 7th Annual Period Action Day

PERIOD. and Thinx team up to release results from the fourth State of the Period survey to help drive awareness of period poverty and initiate period conversations

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advocacy organization working to end period poverty and stigma, PERIOD. , and leading reusable period underwear brand, Thinx Inc. , announced the release of the 2025 State of the Period Study to drive awareness of period poverty in the United States and initiate conversations that help reduce period stigma ahead of the seventh annual Period Action Day on October 11, 2025.

The fourth installment of this survey uncovered that nearly a quarter of teens (24%) still struggle to afford period products, unchanged from the last poll in 2023 – emphasizing the need for continued efforts to improve access to menstrual products. Additionally, reports of teens feeling personally affected by the negative associations surrounding menstruation have especially risen this year (59%,14 points up from 2023).

Access to period products in schools and public places, however, has improved by double digits, with four in 10 teens saying they rarely or never find period products in school bathrooms, a marked 14-point improvement from 2023 (53%). In addition to increased access, students express increased comfortability in having period discussions at school (60%) with room to grow in extracurricular sports/activities.

"This latest study shows that our efforts to advance policies improving access to both period products and menstrual health education are working," said Michela Bedard, Executive Director of PERIOD. "Schools are often where young people facing economic insecurity turn for basic necessities like food—and period products. So far, 27 states and Washington, D.C. have taken steps to provide free period products in schools—23 more to go."

"The State of the Period survey continues to be an essential resource in understanding the challenges, stigmas, and access barriers menstruating teens are facing today," said Nicole Pawlukowsky, VP of Marketing for Feminine Care, Kimberly-Clark North America. "We are proud to continue to support PERIOD. to bring these findings to the forefront and continue to address these barriers with donations of over 50 million products to organizations focused on menstrual equity and teen well-being."

On the heels of this release, PERIOD. will host the seventh annual Period Action Day, sponsored by OUAI, Aerie Real Foundation, and Motrin. This global day of advocacy is an opportunity for advocates and community partners to host educational events, panels, and period product drives to bring awareness to the underregarded crisis of period poverty. This year, PERIOD. calls for a donation of one million period products in one day. All resources to take action, including the meter to track a million period products, can be found at periodactionday.com .

Read the full 2025 State of the Period Survey results at period.org/publications .

About PERIOD

PERIOD is a global, youth-powered organization working to end period poverty and stigma through advocacy, education, and service. PERIOD. helps promote laws and policies that make period products affordable and accessible, authors original menstrual health curriculum and resources, and distributes millions of period products annually. Learn more at period.org .

About Thinx, Inc.

Thinx is dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together with our brands, Thinx, Thinx Teens®, Thinx for All™, and Thinx for All Leaks™, we are on a mission to be the innovative leader at bringing reusable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We care deeply about the materials used in our products, putting comfort and safety at the core of our design, development and manufacturing. We strive to deliver the safest products available, which is why we created Our Protection Promise, and our underwear is certified based on the rigorous chemical safety requirements of the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® [20.HUS.04850| HOHENSTEIN HTTI] and complies with the even more stringent OEKO-TEX® 100 Class II, Annexure IV. Our innovation is recognized by top industry publications, including WWD , PureWow , Cosmopolitan . Thinx was acquired by Kimberly-Clark Corporation in December 2023.

