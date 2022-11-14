Period Care Market to Reach $51.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in consumer awareness, an increase in disposable income, increase in demand for tampons and panty liners in developing countries, and a surge in the need for period care products drive the growth of the global period care market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Period Care Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), by Type (Sanitary Pads, Tampons and Menstrual Cup, Panty liners and Shields, Period Underwear), by Distribution Channel (Department Store, Grocery Store, Convenience Store, Dollar Store, Retail Pharmacy, Supermarket, Online, Others), by Age Group (Upto 18 Years, 19-30 Years, 31- 40 Years, 40 Years and above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global period care industry generated $34.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $51.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16641

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in consumer awareness, an increase in disposable income, increase in demand for tampons and panty liners in developing countries, and a surge in the need for period care products drive the growth of the global period care market. However, health concerns due to ingredients used in conventional sanitary napkins restrict the market growth. Moreover, online sales channel has increased consumer reach, making them the key source of revenue for many companies, thereby presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global period care market, owing to temporary closure of various types of retail formats such as departmental stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores during the lockdown.

However, sales through e-commerce websites generated some revenue and helped the period care industry to recover from the loss.

Currently, there is an increase in awareness among women about personal hygiene due to various government initiatives and the number of campaigns on social media. These initiatives and campaigns contribute to the market growth in the post-pandemic.

Purchase Inquiry:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16641

The disposable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on nature, the disposable segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global period care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to easy availability of disposable period care products and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of period care products. However, the reusable segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, as reusable period care products help conserve resources, reduce wastage, and mitigate the pollution. Rising concern about the environment will also drive the growth of reusable period care products.

The sanitary pads segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the sanitary pads segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global period care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in awareness about personal hygiene is a major factor propelling the growth of sanitary pads across the globe. Rise in the availability of sanitary pads at subsidized rates increases penetration of sanitary pads in rural areas is also a reason for its dominance. However, the period underwear segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the ease of usage and convenience.

The 19-30 Years segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on age group, the 19-30 Years segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global period care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to awareness regarding periods and period care products among this age group. The report also analyses up to 18 Years, 31-40 Years, and 40 Years and above.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global period care market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. owing to a rise in the women population of the region. An increase in the number of working professionals in the region who are ready to spend on these items that contribute to menstrual hygiene will propel the market growth even more.

Direct Purchase this Report:- https://bit.ly/3EkVVRi

Leading Market Players: -

Edgewell Personal Care,

Essity Aktiebolag,

First Quality Enterprises,Inc,

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Kao Corp.,

Kimberly-Clark Corp.,

Ontex BV,

Proctor & Gamble Co.,

Unicharm Corp

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research