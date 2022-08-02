Period Panties Market Size worth US$ 275.6 Million by 2031; Notes Study by TMR

Rise in awareness regarding personal hygiene and personal well-being is boosting the sales opportunities in the period panties market

Players are expected to gain sizable sales prospects in North America owing to rising demand for environmental-friendly period panties

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global period panties market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report by TMR offers exclusive data on various facets influencing the growth curve of the global period panties market including the growth drivers, growth opportunities, business avenues, challenges, R&Ds, and list of leading period panties manufacturers.

Major market players are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop best period panties as per the need of end-users. Such efforts are also helping companies to expand their product portfolios. Moreover, many enterprises are increasing their production capabilities in eco-friendly reusable period panties using leakproof fabrics in order to cater to the rising market demands. These factors are propelling the global period panties market.

Period Panties Market: Key Findings

Period panties are available in two forms, namely, reusable and disposable. The popularity of reusable period panties is being increasing in the recent years owing to their ability to provide superior quality of leakage protection. Moreover, the demand for these products is being rising in the recent years owing to their environmental-friendly nature and ability to assist in minimizing the load on raw material resources. Thus, increasing inclination of female population toward the use of such products is expected to lead to the expansion of the period underwear market share during the forecast period.

As per several researches, major female population around the world do not realize that the sanitary napkins they use are manufactured using approximately 90% of plastic. As a result, around 113,000 tons or 12.3 billion of old sanitary napkins are being dumped each year in landfills in several developing nations such as India . This factor is resulting into increased levels of plastic pollution in the nation, note analysts of a TMR study on the global period panties market. Owing to growing understanding about this factor, people are inclining toward the adoption of green menstruation. Hence, the demand for different long-lasting alternative solutions including menstrual cups, period panties, and reusable pads is being increasing around the world. Due to these factors, the global period panties market size is expected to reach US$ 275.6 Mn by the end of 2031.

Period Panties Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in understanding among global people about the importance of personal well-being and personal hygiene is creating business opportunities in the period panties market

Surge in the demand for environmental-friendly products is likely to drive the sales growth in the period panties market during the forecast period

Period Panties Market: Regional Analysis

The period panties market in North America is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to different factors including changing views of woman population toward hygiene, accessibility to of environmental-friendly products, and increase in understanding about latest products in the region

is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to different factors including changing views of woman population toward hygiene, accessibility to of environmental-friendly products, and increase in understanding about latest products in the region Players in the period panties market are projected attract profitable prospects in the Asia Pacific region in the near future, notes a TMR study. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is ascribed to changing lifestyle, improving spending power, and surge in understanding on new products among the regional females population.

Period Panties Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Clovia

Anigan

Knixwear

Dear Kate

Modibodi

Lunapads International

Harebrained

PantyProp

Flux

Adira

THINX Inc.

Fannypants

Period Panteez

WUKA

Period Panties Market Segmentation

Product Type

Reusable Period Panties



Disposable Period Panties

Style

Boy Shorts



Bikini



Briefs



Hipster



Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.)

Age Group

Below 20 Years



20-30 Years



30-40 Years



Above 40 Years

Size

Small



Medium



Large

Price Range

Low



Medium



High

Distribution Channel

Online



Company owned Websites



E-commerce Websites



Offline



Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets



Drug Stores



Specialty Stores



Other Retail Stores

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



MEA



South America

