Periodontal Dental Services Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 10.61 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 9.75% from 2021 to 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of the PERIODONTAL DENTAL SERVICES MARKET'S growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the periodontal dental services market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Hospitals:

Government hospitals provide low-cost dental services in comparison with private hospitals. Due to the low-cost dental services offered, government hospitals witness a high volume of patients regularly. Thus, the high volume of hospitals will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Dental Clinics

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (hospitals and dental clinics), Service (non-surgical and surgical), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (hospitals and dental clinics), Service (non-surgical and surgical), and Geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). Key Companies- 123Dentist Inc., 42 NORTH DENTAL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Birmingham Periodontal and Implant Centre Ltd., Brighton Dental Group PLLC, Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, Highland Dental Care, Integrated Dental Holdings, Lenga Perio , Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services LLC, PKWY Dental Specialist Practice, Prevention and Health Services Srl, Q and M Dental Group Singapore Ltd., St. Helena Studio of Aesthetic Dentistry, St. Marys Dental, Sun Lakes Dental, and The Dentists at 650 Heights among others.

123Dentist Inc., 42 NORTH DENTAL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Birmingham Periodontal and Implant Centre Ltd., Brighton Dental Group PLLC, Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, Highland Dental Care, Integrated Dental Holdings, , Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services LLC, PKWY Dental Specialist Practice, Prevention and Health Services Srl, Q and M Dental Group Singapore Ltd., St. Helena Studio of Aesthetic Dentistry, St. Marys Dental, Sun Lakes Dental, and The Dentists at 650 Heights among others. Driver- Rise in periodontal diseases to drive the market.

Rise in periodontal diseases to drive the market. Challenge- Prohibitive cost of periodontal services to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The periodontal dental services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

123Dentist.com - The company offers periodontal dental services such as gum graft surgery, crown lengthening, and scaling and root planing.

The company offers periodontal dental services such as gum graft surgery, crown lengthening, and scaling and root planing. Apollohospitals.com - The company offers periodontal dental services such as Implant Dentistry and Gum Therapy.

The company offers periodontal dental services such as Implant Dentistry and Gum Therapy. Aspendental.com - The company offers periodontal dental services such as Periodontal Surgery and Scaling and Root Planing.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Periodontal Dental Services Market Driver:

Rise in periodontal diseases:

According to a recent study published in March 2022, 88% of adults aged 35-44 years had cavities, and 66% of children aged five years and 29% of those aged 12 years had dental cavities in China. In view of this, most people in urban areas visit dental clinics due to the awareness of dental diseases and related services offered, which increases the demand for improved dental services.

Periodontal Dental Services Market Challenge:

Prohibitive cost of periodontal services:

The prohibitive cost of scaffolding is one of the barriers to adoption, compelling consumers to opt for procedures such as dental scaling for periodontics. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Periodontal Dental Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 123Dentist Inc., 42 NORTH DENTAL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Birmingham Periodontal and Implant Centre Ltd., Brighton Dental Group PLLC, Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, Highland Dental Care, Integrated Dental Holdings, Lenga Perio, Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services LLC, PKWY Dental Specialist Practice, Prevention and Health Services Srl, Q and M Dental Group Singapore Ltd., St. Helena Studio of Aesthetic Dentistry, St. Marys Dental, Sun Lakes Dental, and The Dentists at 650 Heights Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " HEALTH CARE MARKET " Research Reports

