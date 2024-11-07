Periodontal Disease Treatment Market to Hit USD 3.63 Billion by 2030 with 5.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84851649

In the European region, the legal system involving drugs is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and devices under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The EMA has been careful in ensuring that drugs on periodontal conditions are tested not only for their benefits but also for their risks. In contrast, the MDR has put in more severe directives following 2021, with enhanced safety surveillance for dental devices.

In other countries including Japan and India, agencies such as PMDA and CDSCO monitor approval processes of periodontal treatments. The local standards that these agencies enforce must meet international requirements, especially in advanced therapeutic practices involving the use of biomaterials and devices that help in minimally invasive surgery.

Based on disease type, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into Gingivitis, acute periodontitis, aggressive periodontitis and others. Among these, in 2023, gingivitis holds the largest share in the periodontal disease treatment market. Market share for gingivitis treatment is substantial in the broader periodontal disease treatment market, driven by the high prevalence of gingivitis globally. Gingivitis is a mild form of periodontal disease and cuts across a large percentage of the population mainly due to poor oral hygiene, lifestyles such as smoking, and health conditions, including diabetes. This high occurrence naturally generates high demand for preventive and therapeutic products, such as antiseptic mouthwashes, specific toothpastes, and dental scaling operations.

Based on treatment type, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into non-surgical treatment, flap surgery, soft tissue graft, bone grafting, guided tissue regeneration and other treatments. Among these the non-surgical treatment segment accounts for the largest share in the periodontal disease treatment market.

in 2023, non-surgical treatments hold the largest share in the treatment of periodontal disease owing to several different factors, including the patients' preference for less invasive options, quicker recoveries, and cost-effectiveness. Generally, non-surgical intervention, such as scaling and root planning (deep cleaning), antimicrobial agents, and laser therapy usually hold a first line of defence to the management of periodontal disease discovered in its early stages. These treatments will control infection, remove plaque and tartar from below the gum line, and will promote healing without the need for surgery.

Key players in the authentication and brand protection market are - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), Straumann Group (Switzerland), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), AMD Lasers (US), and Bien-Air Dental (US). These players focus on developing innovative authentication and brand protection technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for authentication and brand protection. These players not only have a diverse and comprehensive product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their diversified product and R&D capabilities and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on contracts product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a key market player in the global dental care market and plays an important role in the periodontal disease treatment market. The company provides a variety of innovative dental solutions. Among these solutions, the company has a specific product line for the care of periodontal diseases. Given the advancements in technologies and, therefore, a comprehensive portfolio of products, Dentsply Sirona provides solutions for periodontal scaling, root planning, and maintenance therapy, all of which are critical to the effective management of periodontal diseases.

Dentsply Sirona will continue to play an increasingly vital role in promoting treatment options for periodontal treatments, enhancing the outcomes of patients, and supporting dental professionals in achieving efficient and effective work through its robust global distribution network, strategic partnerships, and focusing research and development.

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG (SWITZERLAND):

Institut Straumann, a global leader in dental implantology and restorative dentistry, has been actively involved in the periodontal disease treatment market. The company offers a range of innovative solutions, including regenerative products, which are designed to enhance periodontal regeneration and promote healing in patients with periodontal disease. Straumann's portfolio includes biomaterials, such as bone grafts and membranes, which are critical in periodontal surgeries to restore lost bone and tissue.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (US):

Henry Schein is an American company and a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. It is the largest distributor of healthcare products and services in the world, with a presence in 32 countries. The company supplies a wide range of animal health, medical, and dental products to office-based healthcare professionals. They also offer equipment financing, practice management software, and other value-added services. Henry Schein is one of the leading players in the periodontal disease treatment market, offering an array of products and services to help the dental practitioner manage periodontal diseases. Among the world's largest distributors of dental supplies, Henry Schein gives the dentist advanced instruments for his practice; these include, dental lasers, scaling instruments, and other regenerative materials that feature in all periodontal treatments. In addition, the firm maintains a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceuticals and diagnostic products which assist in the early detection and treatment of periodontal disease.

Apart from products supply, Henry Schein's focus on education and training of dental practitioners has created great relevance for the company in this market. All possible means of continuing education programs, workshops, and online resources through which a dental practitioner can acquire all information about the latest trends and best practices of treating periodontal care allow Henry Schein to become a one-stop solution that can help both general dentists and periodontists carry out effective treatment outcomes for patients suffering from periodontal disease.

