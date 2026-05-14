PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington Announces Launch of New Website and Recent Accomplishments

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington, a leading periodontal practice in central Illinois, has launched a new and improved website at https://www.docperio.com and recently received recognition from professional organizations in the field of dentistry. The practice offers a wide variety of periodontal services and specializes in dental implant restorations.

The new, easy-to-navigate website features information about services offered, how to become a patient, current advancements in technology, and more. You can easily schedule appointments online, fill out new patient forms, and learn tips to improve your oral health.

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington has been recognized for a variety of accomplishments in recent years. In 2024, the Illinois State Dental Society named Kirk Noraian DDS, MS to the social media influencer squad. He also became a Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, an international dental honor organization for which dentists are nominated by their peers for their outstanding contributions to the progress and standing of the dental profession. In 2016, Dr. Noraian was recognized as one of Chicago Magazine's "Top Doctors."

The practice is headed by the esteemed Dr. Noraian along with a highly qualified dental team and administrative staff. Before specializing in periodontics at Northwestern University, Dr. Noraian completed the General Practice Residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he learned the integral role of dentistry in the overall healthcare of his patients. Dr. Noraian speaks 3 languages (English, Spanish, and Armenian) and is committed to helping patients restore and maintain healthy, functional smiles.

"Our goal is to provide patients with the latest proven dental implant and periodontal therapies. We think outside the box to help our patients find the best treatment solutions," says Dr. Noraian. "We offer state-of-the-art treatment solutions with individualized patient care closely coordinated with your general dentist for your restorative needs."

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington is equipped with the latest technology to provide our patients with an advanced level of care and comfort, including digital imaging and impressions, CT scanner, dynamic navigation for precise implant placement with xNav, dental lasers, and a variety of dental implant restoration solutions. Our periodontal services include:

Dental Implant Therapy: Single tooth Replacement, Multiple teeth Replacement, Full Arch Reconstruction (All-on-Four)

Site Preparation for Future Implants: Gum & Bone Grafting, Ridge Augmentation, Ridge Preservation, Sinus Lift

Surgical periodontal care: pocket reduction surgery, tissue regeneration, and LANAP

Non surgical periodontal care: scaling and root planing, periodontal maintenance

Cosmetic Periodontal Surgery: Esthetic Crown Lengthening, Root Coverage, Pontic Site Development, Gingivectomy

Pre-Prosthetic Procedures: Crown Lengthening, Vestibuloplasty, Gingival Grafts, Frenectomy

Sedation Dentistry: Oral and IV sedation

Orthodontic Patients

About PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington at https://www.docperio.com provides periodontal services at 105 N Williamsburg Dr, Bloomington, IL 61704. Call 309-663-4577 today to make an appointment or schedule online.

SOURCE PerioImplant Innovations