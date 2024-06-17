Perion Network Ltd. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm for More Information - PERI

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PERI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/perion-network-loss-submission-form/?id=85479&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2021 to April 5, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Perion's search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline; (2) Perion's long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion's search advertising business; (3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place; (4) Perion's AI technology and Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT, a form of generative AI, would not protect or grow Perion's search advertising revenue; and (5) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Perion's search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

DEADLINE: June 17, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/perion-network-loss-submission-form/?id=85479&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PERI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 17, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm