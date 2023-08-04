Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Trends and Forecasts to 2027: Increasing Usage of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells for Cell Therapy

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market was valued at USD216.52 million in 2021 and is further anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.38%, during the forecast period owing to rise in number of cell therapies. The expansion in research & development schemes being initiated by various governments, and private institutions across the globe is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increased focus of key players on R&D in peripheral blood mononuclear cells, as well as an increase in demand for cell operations among the population, are projected to provide market players with lucrative prospects in the future.

Growing Rate of Toxicology Research

The study on PBMC cells is mandatory to understand the biology and pathology related pathways as well as in clinical research, research on life threatening diseases, immunology, vaccine development, etc. PBMCs provide information on effects of prospective novel medication molecules on people, particularly on their immune systems. Drug toxicity that affects PBMCs can result in several serious, sometimes fatal toxic side effects, including immune system suppression and poisoning.

Increasing Usage of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells for Cell Therapy

Patients now have a better alternative to cell-based therapies with respect to traditional regenerative medicines, but their side effects can hinder their usage. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a strong presence of cell therapies for human well-being. Population is gaining awareness regarding the use of peripheral blood mononuclear cells in cell and gene therapy. Hence, the extraction and usage of peripheral blood mononuclear cells prove to be the key driving force for the market growth. However, the fatal diseases such as acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart failure, spinal cord injury, stroke, and wound healing have all been successfully treated in pre-clinical studies using the secretome of apoptotic peripheral blood mononuclear cells which drives the market growth, globally.

Growth in R&D of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells for Human Well-Being

Rapid advancements in research and development (R&D) practices and activities are propelling the growth of the market as novel cell/gene therapies/medications and new products are developed for the treatment of fatal diseases. PBMCs are a reasonably straightforward way to acquire physiologically relevant (immune) proteins from routinely collected blood samples, and they do so without the native human plasma's well-known analytical challenges brought on by the presence of highly abundant proteins. Furthermore, government of different countries are also providing funds for the ongoing research of peripheral blood mononuclear cells.

Market Segmentation

The Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market is segmented based on product, application, technique, source, region, and competitive landscape. Based on Product, the market can be split into Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC, Cultured or Fresh PBMC and peripehral blood mononuclear cell isolation & viability kits. Based on Application, the market can be divided into Immunology, Hematology, Infectious Disease, Others include (Neurology, Cell & Gene Therapies, etc.). Based on Technique, the market is divided into Density Gradient Centrifugation, Leukapheresis, Others (Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting, Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting, etc.). In terms of Source, the market can be categorized into Human and Animals.

Report Scope:

The Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product:

  • Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC
  • Cultured or Fresh PBMC
  • Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell Isolation & Viability Kits

By Application:

  • Immunology
  • Hematology
  • Infectious Disease
  • Others

By Technique:

  • Density Gradient Centrifugation
  • Leukapheresis
  • Others

By Source:

  • Human
  • Animals

Companies Profiled:

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Corning Inc
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
  • Biolegend Inc
  • BioVision Inc
  • ZEN-Bio Inc
  • DAPCEL, Inc.
  • Creative Bioarray
  • iXCells Biotechnologies USA, LLC
  • Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG
  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
  • Precision Medicine Group, LLC.
  • StemExpress, LLC
  • RayBiotech Life, Inc.
  • REPROCELL Inc.
  • Cytologics LLC
  • BioIVT LLC
  • Biopredic International
  • Cell Applications, Inc.

