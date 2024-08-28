Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The increasing cases of peripheral neuropathic pain, rise in screening for diabetic neuropathic pain among diabetics, increase in the geriatric population, and launch of new approved drugs, among other reasons are likely to fuel the growth of the peripheral neuropathic pain market size during the forecast period (2024–2034).

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --DelveInsight's Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, peripheral neuropathic pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for peripheral neuropathic pain was found to be ~ USD 12 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of PNP in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

accounts for the largest market size of PNP in comparison to EU4 ( , , , ), the , and . The total cases of peripheral neuropathic pain in the 7MM were approximately 60 million cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the study period (2020–2034).

cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the study period (2020–2034). Leading peripheral neuropathic pain companies such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Scilex Holding Company, and others are developing novel peripheral neuropathic pain drugs that can be available in the peripheral neuropathic pain market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel peripheral neuropathic pain drugs that can be available in the peripheral neuropathic pain market in the coming years. The promising peripheral neuropathic pain therapies in the pipeline include LX9211, XEOMIN (incobotulinumtoxinA), Adezunap (AP707), Suzetrigine (VX-548), HALNEURON (Tetrodotoxin or TTX), SEMDEXA (SP-102), and others.

Compared to all the emerging therapies, LX9211 and SEMDEXA are expected to become the market leader, having a major influence on the peripheral neuropathic pain market of the 7MM by 2034.

are expected to become the market leader, having a major influence on the peripheral neuropathic pain market of the 7MM by 2034. In November 2023 , Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announced that it has enrolled the first patient in PROGRESS (A Phase IIb, dose-ranging, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study with an open-label extension in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain) studying LX9211.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Overview

Peripheral neuropathies refer to conditions affecting peripheral nerve cells and fibers, arising from a variety of underlying causes. These nerves include the cranial nerves, spinal nerve roots and ganglia, nerve trunks and divisions, and the autonomic nervous system nerves. Peripheral neuropathies can be classified in several ways, such as mononeuropathies, multifocal neuropathies, and polyneuropathies. Mononeuropathy involves damage to a single nerve, while multiple mononeuropathy affects two or more nerves in different locations. Polyneuropathy typically impacts many or most nerves.

The diversity of symptoms associated with peripheral neuropathy allows for the identification of distinct clinical phenotypes, which is important for guiding the diagnostic process. Nerve conduction studies are crucial for determining the phenotype and assessing severity. Additional diagnostic tools, such as laboratory tests, genetic testing, cerebrospinal fluid examination, nerve imaging, and nerve biopsy, may be useful in specific clinical situations.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The peripheral neuropathic pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current peripheral neuropathic pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The peripheral neuropathic pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of PNP

Type-specific Cases of PNP

Treated Cases of PNP

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market

The treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain depends on the underlying cause and the severity of symptoms. Initial management typically involves conservative measures, including medications such as NSAIDs, acetaminophen, and, in more severe cases, opioids. For radicular symptoms, neuroleptic agents may be used, and systemic steroids are sometimes prescribed for acute low back pain. Nonpharmacological treatments like physical therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic manipulation, and traction are also employed, though their effectiveness is debated.

Interventional procedures, such as epidural steroid injections and percutaneous disc decompression, are commonly performed, while surgical options like decompression and spinal fusion are considered for cases that do not respond to other treatments. Pain management for PNP also includes the use of drugs such as NSAIDs, anticonvulsants, and antidepressants, with specific medications like QUTENZA, NUCYNTA ER, and TARLIGE approved for certain patient groups.

TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate) is an oral gabapentinoid developed by Daiichi Sankyo to treat peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP), including diabetic PNP and postherpetic neuralgia. In January 2019, Daiichi Sankyo announced that TARLIGE received approval for marketing in Japan for PNP treatment, offering patients in Japan a new therapeutic option for managing PNP.

NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol) is an opioid agonist available as an extended-release film-coated tablet for oral use. It is prescribed for managing neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). In August 2012, the US FDA approved a sNDA for NUCYNTA ER, allowing it to be used as an oral analgesic taken twice daily to manage neuropathic pain in adults with DPN when ongoing, around-the-clock opioid treatment is required for a prolonged duration.

The QUTENZA (capsaicin) 8% topical system delivers capsaicin through a localized dermal application. Capsaicin acts as an agonist for the TRPV1 receptor. In July 2020, Grünenthal's US subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, obtained FDA approval for the QUTENZA 8% patch to treat neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in the feet of adults.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA): Merz Therapeutics

Adezunap (AP707): Apurano Pharmaceuticals

Suzetrigine (VX-548): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

HALNEURON (Tetrodotoxin or TTX): WEX Pharmaceuticals

SEMDEXA (SP-102): Scilex Holding Company

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics

The peripheral neuropathic pain market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Emerging disease-modifying therapies for diabetic neuropathy, CIPN, and LSR are gaining attention due to the growing prevalence of cancer, increased chemotherapy usage, and the large patient pool in need of pain management. The lack of disease-modifying treatment options in the current landscape, which relies solely on symptomatic relief, highlights the market potential for these therapies. Recent developmental activities targeting novel pathways, such as adapter-associated kinase 1 (AAK1) and the Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel, aim to provide opioid-free pain relief, which could lead to a high uptake and the ability to charge a premium price.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the peripheral neuropathic pain market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the peripheral neuropathic pain market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the peripheral neuropathic pain market. The management of DPN is challenging due to the persistent and severe nature of neuropathic pain, which is frequently ineffectively treated and negatively impacts the quality of life, further complicated by pharmacogenetic and genetic variations in patients; additionally, while improving glycemic control in Type-2 diabetes remains uncertain, the availability of low-cost generics in the treatment landscape may significantly hamper the uptake of emerging therapies, increasing the burden and associated health costs.

Moreover, peripheral neuropathic pain treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, peripheral neuropathic pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact peripheral neuropathic pain market growth.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Market CAGR 4.1 % Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Size in 2023 ~USD 12 Billion Key Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Companies Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Scilex Holding Company, and others Key Pipeline Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Therapies Concizumab (NN7415), RG6357 (SPK-8011), Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), Marstacimab (PF-06741086), NNC0365-3769 A (MIM8), BT524, SERPINPC, STSP-0601, BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), and others

Scope of the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Neuropathic Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Key Insights 2. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Treatment and Management 7. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Analysis 12. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

