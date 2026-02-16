Peripheral Vascular Devices Market worth $13.22 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the peripheral vascular devices market is projected to grow from about USD 10.02 billion in 2026 to USD 13.22 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.02 billion

USD 10.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.22 billion

USD 13.22 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.7%

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends & Insights:

The angioplasty stents segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The retrievable filters segment held a market share of 71.4% in 2025.

The guiding catheters segment held a market share of 48.7% in 2025.

The old/normal balloons segment dominated the market, with a share of 48.3%, in 2025.

The atherectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of 65.5% in 2025.

The embolic protection devices segment dominated the market, with a share of 63.7%, in 2025.

The guidewires segment held the largest share of 44.0% of the market in 2025.

One of the primary factors driving the global peripheral vascular devices market is the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis, and other vascular disorders. This rise is largely attributed to an aging population, as well as higher rates of diabetes, obesity, and smoking. The rapid adoption of minimally invasive endovascular procedures, supported by technological advancements in drug-coated balloons, stents, atherectomy systems, and intravascular imaging, has led to improved clinical outcomes and shorter hospital stays and recovery times. As a result, both doctors and patients are increasingly favoring these options.

Additionally, the growth of catheterization laboratories and ambulatory surgery centers, along with heightened awareness and earlier diagnosis of vascular diseases, is driving this market expansion. Favorable reimbursement policies for endovascular therapies in key markets and ongoing product innovations focused on managing complex lesions and ensuring long-term vessel patency also play significant roles in the steady growth of the global peripheral vascular devices market.

By type, the angioplasty stents market is divided into two main categories: drug-eluting stents and bare-metal stents. Among these, drug-eluting stents are anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the angioplasty stents market. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and diabetes, an aging population, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive endovascular procedures. Advancements in technology, including the development of drug-eluting and covered stents, have improved flexibility and radial strength, making them suitable for complex and long lesions. These innovations also yield better clinical outcomes than traditional balloon angioplasty, accelerating their adoption. Furthermore, the growing preference for endovascular treatments over open surgery, the increasing number of catheterization laboratories, and improved reimbursement options for peripheral interventions are contributing to the market's expansion.

By type, the catheters market is divided into three segments: angiography catheters, guiding catheters, and IVUS/OCT catheters. The angiography catheters segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Angiography catheters play a significant role in the peripheral vascular devices market, as their demand is increasing due to the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other vascular disorders. This increase leads to more diagnostic and interventional angiographic procedures being performed. Additionally, several factors are driving this demand, including the growing acceptance of minimally invasive endovascular treatments, an increasing number of catheterization laboratories, and the use of advanced imaging techniques for precise vessel visualization. Continuous improvements in catheter design—such as enhanced torque control, trackability, and compatibility with contrast media—further support market growth. The rise in procedures performed in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is also contributing significantly to the market's sustained expansion.

Based on end user, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac care centers, and other end users. In 2025, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate this market. The growth of hospitals in the peripheral vascular devices sector is driven by the increasing number of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other vascular disorders. These conditions require advanced diagnostic and interventional care that hospitals are uniquely equipped to provide. A significant advantage for hospitals is their access to well-equipped catheterization laboratories, hybrid operating rooms, and teams of vascular specialists capable of handling complex and high-risk cases, such as critical limb ischemia and lesions with extensive calcification. Additionally, hospitals benefit from factors such as a larger patient base, favorable reimbursement rates for admitted patients and complex endovascular procedures, access to advanced imaging and supportive technologies, and strong partnerships with leading device manufacturers.

Based on region, the peripheral vascular devices market is divided into five major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by a high prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other vascular conditions, as well as an aging population and increasing rates of diabetes and cardiovascular risk factors. Furthermore, the region benefits from a high-quality healthcare system, easy access to advanced catheterization laboratories, and skilled vascular care. Government support for endovascular procedures, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, further encourages their adoption. Additionally, technological advancements, such as drug-coated balloons, new stents, and atherectomy systems, along with growing clinical evidence and physician preference for less-invasive techniques, are collectively driving significant market growth in this region.

Top Companies in Peripheral Vascular Devices Market:

The Top Companies in Peripheral Vascular Devices Market include Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic Plc (US), Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Merit Medical Systems (US), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Stryker (US), Cordis (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Biotronik Stryker (US), Endologix LLC (US), and Cook Medical (US), among others.

