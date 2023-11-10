Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market to grow by USD 178.07 million from 2023-2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 178.07 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, and Physician offices), Product (Systems and Accessories), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North American region is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has been witnessing an increase in the adoption of various advanced technologies over the past few years. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market 2024-2028

A major portion of the market growth in this region can be attributed to factors such as high technology adoption in the healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness about the diagnosis of PADs.

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, ACI Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Cordis Corp., D. E. Hokanson Inc., Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd., Koven Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Perimed AB, Teleflex Inc., Unetixs Vascular Inc., Viasonix Ltd, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Biomedix

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers peripheral vascular diagnostic systems products such as cardiac and vascular solutions.

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with increasing diabetes awareness

Rising demand for non-invasive and radiation-free techniques

Growing demand for portable and handheld peripheral vascular diagnostic systems

The increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising diabetes awareness one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and rising incidence of obesity have increased the risk of diabetes globally. For instance, in 2019, nearly 463 million adults across the world had diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. The growing prevalence of the condition is compelling governments across the world to conduct various programs and campaigns to increase awareness of the disease. This is increasing the number of people getting diagnosed with the condition, which is driving the market growth.

Trend

What are the key data covered in this peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

